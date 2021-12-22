TikToker Bryce Hall Confronts Alleged "Stalker" Inside His House Before Man Is Arrested

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently shared an alarming video of himself confronting an alleged "stalker" who gained access inside his home.
The 22-year-old social media star shared the footage of the confrontation to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 21. In the video, while filming a man on his staircase, Hall is heard saying, "Look at this f--king guy, it's the stalker... and you walked into my house. Get the f--k out of my house! Did you really just walk into my house?"
Hall shared the same footage to his Twitter account later that day, writing, "video footage of me hearing something downstairs and finding out it's the same stalker that walked into my house earlier this year." In a follow-up tweet, Hall wrote, "we blurred his face last time in the video, but this time IDGAF…this s--t is terrifying."
In another clip shared to his Instagram Stories, Hall filmed the alleged intruder sitting outside of his home as Hall accused him of "trespassing on his property multiple times."
The man in the video then responded saying that he "didn't know" it was Hall's house and was allegedly invited to his residence by a woman. Hall later shared a photo of the man in question being placed under arrest by officers.
In a statement shared to E! News on Dec. 22, the Los Angeles Police Department stated, "On December 21, at 2:45 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a ‘hot prowl' call, which is a possible burglary in progress, at a residence. The suspect went into the house, the victim saw him and confronted him and then called officers. Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. He was arrested for burglary." LAPD also confirmed the suspect's name is Joshua Shakill.
He remains in custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking sheet.