Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kate Spade Last-Minute Holiday Sale: Take an Extra 40% Off Sale Styles

Save an extra 40% off sale styles at Kate Spade and get it in time for Christmas!

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 22, 2021 11:26 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
Ecomm Kate Spade Kate Spade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Finished checking off everyone on your list? Well, now it's time to treat yourself! Kate Spade is having a pre-holiday sale where you can take an extra 40% off sale styles using the code EXTRA40. It's also the last day to get 2-day shipping. So shop now if you want to get your goodies in time for Christmas. 

We found some really amazing deals, some of which are even better than their Kate Spade Surprise sale site! For instance, you can score this $278 shopper-loved crossbody bag for just $53 right now. You can even get the All Day large tote for as low as $68. 

Our personal fave? The adorable Spade Flower coated canvas bag for just $71. Such a great deal!

We've rounded up our favorite deals from Kate Spade's extra 40% off sale. Check those out below. 

read
BaubleBar Is Having a Major Sale & You Can Save Up to 80% Off Must-Have Rings, Necklaces & More

Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody

This top-rated crossbody bag is easy to carry around while you're running errands, yet big enough to fit a large continental wallet. It comes in five colors, but this perfect-for-spring peach will get you the best deal. You can get this as low as $53. 

$278
$53
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel

We're in love with the unique spade heart twistlock closure of the Romy satchel. It's so cute! Kate Spade shoppers love this as well, with some saying it's great for a night out. 

$298
$125
Kate Spade

Trending Stories

1

James Franco Breaks Silence 4 Years After Sex Misconduct Allegations

2

Watch Wheel of Fortune Contestant Lose a Car On a Technicality

3

Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Found Dead

Kate Spade Flower Coated Canvas Camera Bag

How cute is this camera bag from Kate Spade? We love the spade flower pattern, and the price makes it even better. Adding to bag now. 

$198
$71
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Flower Jacquard Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag

This adorable top-handle bag features Italian jacquard fabric and a smooth leather trim. It's compact but large enough to fit an iPhone XS Max. That closure makes it extra cute! 

$298
$143
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Large Satchel

Kate Spade's large Knott satchel is super classy. It's roomy enough to fit an Apple iPhone XS Max, a large continental wallet, and an iPad. It has multiple compartments so you can keep things nice and organized. Plus, it's on sale for a really great price. You can snag this for as low as $136.

$378
$136
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody

If you need a new everyday go-to bag for the new year, we recommend the Astrid medium crossbody from Kate Spade. It's a highly rated bag with near-perfect reviews. While it looks small, shoppers say it an hold a ton. You can snag this for as low as $71.

$198
$71
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Classic Medium Satchel

Everyone needs a classic satchel in their closet, and this one from Kate Spade is such a great option. It's sleek and sophisticated, it goes well with anything, and it's on sale for $125. 

$298
$125
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Lane Small Satchel

We love the simple yet chic look of Kate Spade's small Lane satchel. It comes in seven colors and you can snag it for as low as $100 today. 

$278
$100
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag has "go-to purse" written all over it. Kate Spade shoppers love how soft the leather is. It comes in eight colors including red, brown, black and olive green. You can get this for as low as $159. 

$278
$159
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag

This shopper-fave saddle bag is perfect for someone who's always on-the-go. It comes in five colors: black, taupe, pink, light pink and mint green. Right now, you can snag this for over 50% off!

$198
$83
Kate Spade

Kate Spade All Day Large Tote

If you're someone who likes carrying around a lot of stuff, we recommend getting Kate Spade's All Day large tote. It comes in five colors and is big enough to fit an A4 binder and a 13-inch laptop. Best part is, you can get this for as low as $68 today. What a steal!

$228
$68
Kate Spade

Christmas is just a few days away. If you're still missing a few people on your list, these 22 gift cards will make you look like Santa.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

James Franco Breaks Silence 4 Years After Sex Misconduct Allegations

2

Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Found Dead

3

Watch Wheel of Fortune Contestant Lose a Car On a Technicality

4

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Receive $200,000 for New House

5

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup