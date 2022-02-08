Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jason Statham

Watch : Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Things are coming up roses for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham.

The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Isabella James Statham, on Feb. 2. Rosie announced her baby girl's arrival in a Feb. 8 Instagram post, sharing a photo of Isabella's hand.

The little bundle of joy joins big brother Jack, who was born in 2017.

Rosie, 34, first announced that she was expecting another baby in August. At the time, the supermodel posted a series of selfies that documented her growing belly, writing on her Instagram alongside three angel emojis: "Taaa daahhh!! #round2."

In December, she appeared in a video on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel and imparted some words of wisdom about motherhood: "[Be] easy on yourself, because it's full on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum."