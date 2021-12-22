HBO Max Releases Its Thrilling 2022 TV Lineup Including Spin–Offs and Old Faves

Watch : "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

Talk about starting things off on the right foot.

On Dec. 22, HBO Max revealed an exciting new sizzle reel showcasing the TV shows coming in 2022. Shows include a mix of fan favorites and new spin-offs sure to get spirits soaring in the new year.

Elevating the streaming platform are a list of goodies including new seasons of Euphoria, Hacks, Westworld, The Flight Attendant, The Righteous Gemstones, Black Lady Sketch Show, His Dark Materials, Barry and the Gossip Girl reboot. New seasons of spin-offs include Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon and Pretty Little Liars' Original Sin.

New shows featured on the sizzle reel are the Julia Child series titled Julia, Love & Death with leading lady Elizabeth Olsen, The Gilded Age with TV legends Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, as well as a true-crime murder mystery starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette called The Staircase. Also premiering on the streamer is the basketball drama mini-series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty with Quincy Isaiah, Sally Field, Adrien Brody and John C. Reilly.