Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Mindy Kaling Hilariously Exposes the “Problem” With Big Little Lies

Mindy Kaling has created hit shows since the start of her career. Now she has a specific vision for new seasons of Big Little Lies, and it involves the Real Housewives!

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 22, 2021 5:14 PMTags
TVNicole KidmanReese WitherspoonMeryl StreepReal HousewivesZoë KravitzMindy KalingThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsLaura DernShailene WoodleyCelebritiesErika JayneBig Little Lies
Watch: Christine Quinn FANGIRLS Over Mindy Kaling at 2021 PCAs

Coming soon: Big Little Housewives

Mindy Kaling took to Twitter on Dec. 21 to reveal what could be the best TV-reboot pitch in history. "The problem with big little lies is that it shouldn't have been a series it should've been a franchise like housewives where now you follow different groups of dysfunctional hot moms all over the US."

HBO's Big Little Lies—which starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley—ran for just two seasons, leaving many fans wanting more. Mindy's idea would assure a never-ending rotation of drama, and we are into it, especially since the Office star knows a thing or two about making hit shows. Her producing track record includes The Mindy ProjectNever Have I Ever and her latest project, The Sex Lives of College Girls

Her newest HBO Max show stars Pauline ChalametAmrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as college freshmen, and it seems like the four young women who star on the series would likely tune in to Mindy's Lies-Housewives mash-up.

photos
Mindy Kaling Celebrates Diwali 2021

"We will get together and watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Scott exclusively told E! News on Nov. 11, explaining how she and the cast have bonded during the pandemic.

 

Our biggest question about Mindy's show idea? Who would play Meryl Streep's character? RHOBH's Erika Jayne might be the perfect fit.  

It's been a big year for Mindy, who recently made The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100 list, so we wouldn't be surprised to see her vision come to life on a small screen sometime soon. 

 

Trending Stories

1

Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Found Dead

2

James Franco Breaks Silence 4 Years After Sex Misconduct Allegations

3

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Found Dead

2

James Franco Breaks Silence 4 Years After Sex Misconduct Allegations

3

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

4

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Receive $200,000 for New House

5

Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Break Up After 9 Years