Meet the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast (& Their Famous Parents)

Watch : "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life

Saddle up!

Soon, eight celebrity offspring will venture from Hollywood to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Why? To prove they're more than just their famous last names.

More importantly, they'll try and reopen the property, Saddleback Ranch, which faced a devastating year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic.

E!'s cameras will be there to catch it all as part of the brand new reality TV series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, including the cast's attempts to complete the most outrageous, messy and challenging tasks they've ever done, from sheep shearing to artificial insemination.

Among those trading their designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots are rising musician Ebie, the daughter of the legendary Eazy-E and model-DJ Myles O'Neal, the son of basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal. There's also Austin Gunn, a second-generation professional wrestler following in his father Billy Gunn's footsteps, along with Ray Parker Jr.'s entrepreneur son Redmond Parker.