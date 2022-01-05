KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Relive Every Celebrity Who Brought Their Parent as a Red Carpet Date

When it comes to red carpets, bringing a parent as a date is cool.

When it comes to red carpets, bringing a parent as a date is cool.

Just in case we needed another reason to swoon more over hunks like Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Ben AffleckChris Evans and Ryan Goslingall of these A-listers have once brought their moms as red carpet dates. Plus who can forget Jared Leto thanking his gorgeously ageless mother after winning an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014? 

From father-daughter nights out with Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard, to Reese Witherspoon inviting her mom Betty Reese to accompany her to an awards show, it's clear these celebrities keep their families close. 

Now, as E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is set to premiere on Jan. 12, it's time for a new crop of celeb kids to try their hand in the spotlight—and at the ranch. 

The reality series follows eight A-lister offspring as they move to working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. David HasselhoffShaquille O'NealBilly Bob ThorntonMartin Lawrence and more celebrities are encouraging their children to follow their dreams...and learn a few things about life on a farm. 

photos
Celebrity Families Wearing Matching Holiday Pajamas

This is far from a red carpet date! But hey, maybe they'll return the favor someday. 

Check out all the celebrities bringing their parents as dates below. 

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres with two-back-to-back episodes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard & Ron Howard

The father-daughter duo strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the Bafta Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

E! News
Gina & Gino Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star brought her father to the 2016 Golden Globes. See photos of the two getting ready!

ABC/Rick Rowell
Michael Fassbender & Adele Fassbender

The 12 Years a Slave actor walked the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars with his leading lady.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jared Leto & Constance Leto

The Academy Award winner attends the 2014 Oscars with his mom and his brother, Shannon Leto.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lorde & Sonja Yelich

They may not be "Royals" but the mother-daughter team were winners at the 56th Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Taylor Swift & Andrea Finlay

T.Swift sits front row with her mother at the 2010 Grammy Awards so she can swiftly leave if Kanye West shows up.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Blake Lively & Elaine Lively

Lively and lovely! The blond duo are all smiles as they arrive at the 2009 Emmy Awards.

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Leonardo DiCaprio & Bradley Cooper

The two Oscar nominated hunks attend a Golden Globes after-party with their lucky gals, Gloria Campano (Cooper) and Irmelin Indenbirken (DiCaprio).

Ron Galella/Getty Images
Sandra & John Bullock

The star brought her dad as her date when she attended her first Golden Globes in 1996.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Justin Timberlake & Lynn Harless

The suave crooner brings his mom instead of girlfriend at the time, Cameron Diaz, to the 2005 Grammy Awards.

L. Cohen/WireImage
Jennifer Garner & Patricia Ann Garner

The Dallas Buyers Club actress has a laugh with her mother as they shimmer on the 55th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon & Betty Reese

The academy award winning actress celebrates her success with Oscar and her mom at the annual Governor's Ball.

AP Photo/Amy Sancetta
Carey Mulligan & Heulwen Booth

The Great Gatsby star and English actress arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards with her lovely mom. Or as the Brits say, mum.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lena Dunham & Laurie Simmons

Creator and star of HBO's Girls works the red carpet of the 2013 Emmy Awards with her mom who is an accomplished artist and photographer.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Russell Brand & Barbara Brand

The comedian places a loving hand around his glam mom as they arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Charlize Theron & Gerda Theron

The blond beauties are photobombed by Oscar as they pose for photogs at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tom Cruise & Mary Lee Mapother

The Mission: Impossible action star takes his mom by the hand and walks her down the 2009 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Ne-Yo & Loraine Smith

The award winning singer collaborates and coordinates with mom at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Colin Farrell & Rita Farrell

The actor and his mother rock similar hairstyles on the 80th Annual Academy Awards red carpet.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Drake & Sandi Graham

The chart-topping rapper brought his mom to the 2011 Grammy Awards, leaving all of the girls from his love songs at home.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Matt Damon & Ben Affleck

The golden boys hang with their mothers Chris Boldt (Affleck) and Nancy Carlsson-Paige (Damon) right before their win for Good Will Hunting at the 1998 Oscars.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bradley Cooper & Gloria Campano

The American Hustle actor lives with his mom, but when they venture out it's to star-studded events like the 2013 Oscars.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling & Donna Gosling

Drive's leading man is flanked not only by his mom, but his red-hot sister, Mandi Gosling, at the 79th Academy Awards.  

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chris Evans & Lisa Evans

The actor best known for his superhero roles brings his supermom to the 2013 Oscars.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jeremy Renner & Valerie Cearley

The hard-working actor and his mother are ready to party Hollywood style at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Javier Bardem & Pilar Bardem

The handsome award winning actor plants a big kiss on his gorgeous mom at the 80th Annual Academy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jason Mraz & June Tomes

The "I'm Yours" singer proudly shows off his mom at the 51st Grammy Awards.

