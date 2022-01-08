Can You Guess These Celebrity Siblings?

Watch : "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life

Keeping it all in the family!

While fame sometimes does fall far from the tree, celebrities are just like everyone: They have families, siblings and yes, sometimes even blood-related dopplegangers. From twin siblings (sorry, not always identical) to younger sibs, A-listers prove that good looks definitely run in the family.

And now E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules reality series is putting famous family members to the test. Eight celebrity kids will leave their sweet digs in Hollywood to live on a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Real estate agent Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff is the daughter of David Hasselhoff, while model DJ Myles O'Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Billy Bob Thornton's son Harry James Thornton, late N.W.A. star Eazy-E's daughter Ebie and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence round out the cast, along with more celeb kids. Does this crew have what it takes to survive on a ranch?

Well, we'll just have to find out.