Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Today’s Hoda Kotb Reveals Dark Hair Transformation After "Happy Accident"

Thanks to a little beauty mishap, Today co-host Hoda Kotb is showing off her brand-new look. See the morning anchor in action with her fresh, dark hair transformation.

By Kisha Forde Dec 22, 2021 12:48 PMTags
Out with the old and in with the new.
 
Today show co-host Hoda Kotb is bringing that saying to life, thanks to her recent hair transformation. The 57-year-old correspondent, who usually sports light brown tresses, hosted the Dec. 21 episode as a brunette, thanks to what she called a "happy accident."
 
"You know, some things are like, happy accidents," she told guest co-host Sheinelle Jones. Explaining that she wanted to prep for the holidays, she continued, "My whole family's coming today, so I decided I wanted to do that keratin treatment I like to do. It just takes the frizz out so I'm like, 'I'll do that early, I'm gonna be on it.'"
 
Since her usual salon is closed, as Hoda explained, she had her stylist complete an at-home keratin treatment instead—and that's where things got a little tricky since her hair came out a lot differently than expected. "Three hours later, I got up and it was like it was like fire-engine orange," she recalled. "Like Bozo orange. I looked, and I go 'What happened?'"

Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

Praising her stylist as being simply "amazing," the correspondent added, "I think it was something funky with the chemicals."

And if you're wondering just how orange her strands truly were? Well, Hoda pulled out a floral Kleenex box as her example, saying, "It was like this orange on the Kleenex box...I was like an orange Q-tip."

Although it may have been a "happy accident," Hoda's latest reveal has ready to sprint to our salons. Check out these other transformations that will have you ready for change in no-time:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBC
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus added some dark streaks to her blonde hair for a cool new look, which she debuted on the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

 

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder showed off her fresh bob haircut with a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star debuted a new look while doing press for the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. "New bangs, old habits," Lily wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, adding, "Yup, they're real!"

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

Last Friday, er, Wednesday night, Perry returned to her dark hair after previously sporting a blonde 'do.

Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In November 2021, at the LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles, the Disney Channel star showcased a brunette style after appearing as a blonde for years.

Getty Images; Instagram
Florence Pugh

The Midsommer star debuted a dramatic pixie cut with shaggy bangs on Oct. 30. "I did a thing..," she captioned her Instagram post.

Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The actress ditched her long hair for a curly bob on the set of her next movie. 

Discovery+ / TLC
Debbie Johnson

The reality star debuted a new hairstyle ahead of her appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Instagram
AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys star swapped out his signature beard for a bare face. 

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; The Mega Agency
David Harbour

The Stranger Things actor was spotted sporting a comb-over for his role in the new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost on Oct. 25, 2021.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; TIkTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her lovely long locks and hello to a chic shorter style with her new bob.

Instagram
Megan Fox

The actress, who typically sports dark brown hair, debuted this silvery look in October 2021 on the set of the film Johnny & Clyde.

Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

While stepping out at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his shorter hairstyle that featured a buzz cut on top. 

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer kicked off fall with a blue 'do in October.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Instagram
Hayden Panettiere

On Oct. 1, Hayden returned to Instagram after taking a sixth-month break to debut her shoulder-length hairstyle and curtain bangs.

Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer underwent several hair transformations since she rose to fame in 2008, and in September 2021, she came full circle with a brunette wig.

Getty Images
Antonio Banderas

The actor traded his signature dark hair for a reddish brown style at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star opted for a lot less hair in a look he debuted in September 2021.

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

To help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper star vowed to go bald if fans donated money. After raising more than $300,000, Chip revealed his look.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star traded in her dark-rooted tresses for an orange-tinged mane. 

Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
