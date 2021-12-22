Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Finale Fashion

We hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated The Bachelorette finale looks so you don't have to.

The Bachelorette Finale FashionABC/Craig Sjodin

Unfortunately, Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette is over. During this week's episode, Michelle's final two guys Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones spent quality time with her parents. She also had her final date with each of the guys prior to the proposal.

There was some heartbreak in this episode (unfortunately), some loving moments, and of course, a lot of fashionable styles.  We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this final episode, so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some final rose-worthy fashions from AmazonRevolve, IntermixSaks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter.

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Fantasy Suites Fashion
ABC

Before the episode got started, The Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that Bachelor in Paradise couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were sitting in the audience along with the recently engaged Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. For the live portion of the episode, Serena wore a red, velvet dress with cut outs.

Nookie Dejavu Midi

This velvet number is a great showstopper for a winter wedding or even a last minute buy for your New Year's Eve. It's made from luxurious, stretchy velvet with some cut-outs at the sides and low back.

If you adore this silhouette, Revolve has this same dress in teal.

$229
Nookie
$229
Revolve

ABC

When Michelle hung out with her parents and Brandon, she radiated in a bright, yellow, two-piece knit outfit.

Arch4 + Net Sustain Apple Ford Ribbed Organic Cashmere Tank & Dress

We couldn't find the skirt, but we did track down the yellow, knit tank top from the episode and a dress from the same brand with the same color and fabric.

$297
$178
Tank
$545
$218
Dress
ABC

When Nayte met Michelle's parents, she wore a high-neck, light brown midi dress (along with a beaming smile).

The Sei Rib Knit Midi Tank Dress

This is a dress that you can wear during every single season of the year. It is perfect for summer and spring's warm weather and it's great for layering in those cooler months.

$398
Intermix
ABC/Craig Sjodin

When Michelle met up with Brandon for their last date of the season, she wore a light blue mini dress with long sleeves.

L*Space Topanga Knit Dress

This long sleeve mini is made from an ultra soft, lightweight knit fabric. It has a drawstring waist, which is always flattering, a v-neck, and bell sleeves. It's also available in cream, pink, black, and camel.

$132
Revolve
$132
Saks Fifth Avenue
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle wore a blue and white floral, two-piece swimsuit underneath that light blue mini dress.

WeWoreWhat Cooper Bikini Top & Delilah Bikini Bottom

This bikini top is unpadded with adjustable shoulder straps and an adjustable tie at the back. It pairs perfectly with the matching v-contoured bikini bottom.

 

$95
Top
$95
Bottom
ABC

Michelle concluded her final date with Brandon while wearing a high-neck, white top with brown, high-waist, paperbag pants.

Retrofête Silk Halter Tie-Back Top

This stretchy, silk top has a halter tie at the top and a statement-making tie closure at the back. This can transition from a casual look to a dressed up event very easily, depending on how you style it.

 

$245
Intermix

L’Agence Roxy Paperbag Pants

These incredibly flattering paperbag waist pants are great for the office or a night out with friends. They have a self-tie at the waist, cropping at the ankles, and functional pockets.

$210-$350
Saks Fifth Avenue
$350
$249
Intermix
$350
Revolve
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle wore this white, sheer maxi dress over her white one-piece swimsuit for the start of her last date with Nayte prior to the big decision.

Superdown Sevilla Knit Maxi Dress

This sheer, white dress is a perfectly elegant, swimsuit coverup. 

$64
Revolve
ABC

Michelle and Nayte showered outside during their final date. Michelle wore a chic, white bathing suit for their quality time.

Lilosy Sexy Self Tie Criss Cross Plunge Backless High Cut One Piece Swimsuit

This white swimsuit looks like it could be super expensive, but it actually appears to be this super affordable Amazon option, which is also available in a few other colors.

$29
Amazon
ABC

Michelle wore this beige dress with open sides for the nighttime portion of her final date with Nayte. She also had this on when she read that letter from Brandon.

Cult Gaia Jammy Knit Dress

This beige dress has open sides with metal accents. It's made from a ribbed knit fabric and it's unlined.

$388
$277
Revolve
ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams went with an embellished, white, long-sleeve, one-shoulder dress for the final rose ceremony of the season.

Alexandre Vauthier One-Shoulder Crystal-Embellished Stretch-Crepe Gown

That dress appears to be a shortened version of this Alexandre Vauthier dress. the crepe gown is embellished with light-catching crystals.

 

$5,813
$4,069
Net-a-Porter
ABC

For the After the Final Rose sit down segment, Michelle wore a ruched, one-shoulder, burgundy dress, which happened to color coordinate with both Brandon and Nayte's outfits.

Norma Kamali Diana Gown

This one-shoulder dress has draping throughout and an asymmetrical hem. 

A Revolve shopper raved, "This dress is stunning, hugs in the right places and the scrunching hides any imperfection. I love it."

$215
Revolve
$215
Saks Fifth Avenue

In case you missed it, here's our fashion breakdown from Michelle's hometown dates.

