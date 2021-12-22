All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Finale Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Unfortunately, Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette is over. During this week's episode, Michelle's final two guys Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones spent quality time with her parents. She also had her final date with each of the guys prior to the proposal.
There was some heartbreak in this episode (unfortunately), some loving moments, and of course, a lot of fashionable styles. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this final episode, so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some final rose-worthy fashions from Amazon, Revolve, Intermix, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter.
Before the episode got started, The Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that Bachelor in Paradise couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were sitting in the audience along with the recently engaged Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. For the live portion of the episode, Serena wore a red, velvet dress with cut outs.
Nookie Dejavu Midi
This velvet number is a great showstopper for a winter wedding or even a last minute buy for your New Year's Eve. It's made from luxurious, stretchy velvet with some cut-outs at the sides and low back.
If you adore this silhouette, Revolve has this same dress in teal.
When Michelle hung out with her parents and Brandon, she radiated in a bright, yellow, two-piece knit outfit.
Arch4 + Net Sustain Apple Ford Ribbed Organic Cashmere Tank & Dress
We couldn't find the skirt, but we did track down the yellow, knit tank top from the episode and a dress from the same brand with the same color and fabric.
When Nayte met Michelle's parents, she wore a high-neck, light brown midi dress (along with a beaming smile).
When Michelle met up with Brandon for their last date of the season, she wore a light blue mini dress with long sleeves.
Michelle wore a blue and white floral, two-piece swimsuit underneath that light blue mini dress.
WeWoreWhat Cooper Bikini Top & Delilah Bikini Bottom
This bikini top is unpadded with adjustable shoulder straps and an adjustable tie at the back. It pairs perfectly with the matching v-contoured bikini bottom.
Michelle concluded her final date with Brandon while wearing a high-neck, white top with brown, high-waist, paperbag pants.
Retrofête Silk Halter Tie-Back Top
This stretchy, silk top has a halter tie at the top and a statement-making tie closure at the back. This can transition from a casual look to a dressed up event very easily, depending on how you style it.
L’Agence Roxy Paperbag Pants
These incredibly flattering paperbag waist pants are great for the office or a night out with friends. They have a self-tie at the waist, cropping at the ankles, and functional pockets.
Michelle wore this white, sheer maxi dress over her white one-piece swimsuit for the start of her last date with Nayte prior to the big decision.
Superdown Sevilla Knit Maxi Dress
This sheer, white dress is a perfectly elegant, swimsuit coverup.
Michelle and Nayte showered outside during their final date. Michelle wore a chic, white bathing suit for their quality time.
Lilosy Sexy Self Tie Criss Cross Plunge Backless High Cut One Piece Swimsuit
This white swimsuit looks like it could be super expensive, but it actually appears to be this super affordable Amazon option, which is also available in a few other colors.
Michelle wore this beige dress with open sides for the nighttime portion of her final date with Nayte. She also had this on when she read that letter from Brandon.
Cult Gaia Jammy Knit Dress
This beige dress has open sides with metal accents. It's made from a ribbed knit fabric and it's unlined.
The Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams went with an embellished, white, long-sleeve, one-shoulder dress for the final rose ceremony of the season.
Alexandre Vauthier One-Shoulder Crystal-Embellished Stretch-Crepe Gown
That dress appears to be a shortened version of this Alexandre Vauthier dress. the crepe gown is embellished with light-catching crystals.
For the After the Final Rose sit down segment, Michelle wore a ruched, one-shoulder, burgundy dress, which happened to color coordinate with both Brandon and Nayte's outfits.
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
This one-shoulder dress has draping throughout and an asymmetrical hem.
A Revolve shopper raved, "This dress is stunning, hugs in the right places and the scrunching hides any imperfection. I love it."
In case you missed it, here's our fashion breakdown from Michelle's hometown dates.