All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Finale Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unfortunately, Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette is over. During this week's episode, Michelle's final two guys Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones spent quality time with her parents. She also had her final date with each of the guys prior to the proposal.

There was some heartbreak in this episode (unfortunately), some loving moments, and of course, a lot of fashionable styles. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this final episode, so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some final rose-worthy fashions from Amazon, Revolve, Intermix, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter.