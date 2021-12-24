Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Proof 2021 Was the Year of Excessive Celebrity PDA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were just some of the couples who couldn't keep their love to themselves in 2021.

By Tierney Bricker Dec 24, 2021 4:00 AM
Get a room!

Was it just us or were celebrity couples totally unable to stop with the public displays of affection this year? Whether it was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sucking thumbs courtside at a UFC match or Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde canoodling on a yacht on the Italian coast or Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz getting cozy on a bike in NYC, stars were so smitten they could not stop their parade of PDA. And who are we to rain on said parade?

While "Kravis" may have been one of the most affectionate couples of 2021, they were far from the only Kardashian-adjacent pair to express their love, as the year also saw Kim Kardashian stepping out with her surprising new beau and Kendall Jenner taking her private relationship with NBA star Devin Booker courtside for us all to cheer on. 

So which celeb couples just couldn't keep their hands to themselves this year? Look back on all of the PDA that went down in 2021. (Don't worry, it's all SFW. Mostly!)

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The world was Kravis' stage in 2021.

After revealing their relationship on Instagram in February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rocker beau were not shy about expressing their love for one another. They frenched at a UFC fight. They couldn't keep their hands off each other in the studio. They kept it PG and held hands at Disneyland. They went on a dreamy trip to the desert

And their PDA was taken to the next level when the Blink-182 drummer popped the question on the beach in October. Following their swoon-worthy engagement, the pair went on a romantic getaway to Mexico and Kourt straddled Travis at her BFF Simon Huck's wedding before he sucked her toes in an Instagram pic in December. Now, if that doesn't say true love...

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

If their BFFs Kourt and Travis are the first couple of celebrity PDA, the self-proclaimed twin flames are their VPs. Whether they were touching tongues on the red carpet, straddling each other during concerts or posing for steamy magazine photoshoots, these two just couldn't get enough of each other. Like, he wears her blood on a chain around his neck!

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

How lucky are we to be witnessing Bennifer 2.0? Since the pair were first photographed together for the first time in over 15 years when they vacationed in Montana in early May 2021, we've eaten up every affectionate public appearance the reunited couple have made. Plus, we will forever be grateful for their steamy recreation of their infamous "Jenny From the Block" music video

TheImageDirect.com
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

Never have we been so jealous of a bike. And yet...it proved to be the iconic accessory in the first pics taken of Channing and Zoe in NYC, with The Batman star holding her beau close. The new It couple then attended the Met Gala, though they didn't pose together on the carpet, and were spotted hand-in-hand in October

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson

What would've Lady Whistledown have written about the Bridgerton breakout star's fling with the Saturday Night Live star? Before breaking up after a four-month romance, the duo made one public appearance together when they were photographed getting cozy at Wimbledon

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Where were you on Nov. 17? Don't worry, we know the answer: You were losing your mind over the first official photos of Kim and Pete holding hands, confirming their relationship with—what else?—a trip to Hot Dog on a Stick. If that didn't seal the deal, the fact that the SKIMS founder then willingly visited Staten Island several times definitely did. 

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

We were on a "Watermelon Sugar" high after we saw the photos from the Grammy winner and the Don't Worry Darling director's romantic and sun-soaked getaway to Italy this summer. Ciao, jealousy!

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Tom Holland and Zendaya

All hail the first couple of the MCU! The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars' had the Internet in a full-blown meltdown when photos of them kissing in a car were taken in July. Ever since, their rekindled romance, which has included many fanboy moments from Tom on Instagram, has ensnared us all in its web. 

Instagram
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

What better way to celebrate an engagement than with a kiss posted on Instagram? With a taste of his lips she's on a ride to the altar!

Instagram
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim

The Selling Sunset co-stars' romance may have been short-lived, but their Instagram debut as a couple will have a long-term lease in our hearts.

Instagram
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

After making their romance IG official in January, the Creed star and Steve Harvey's daughter gifted the world with cute updates on their relationship throughout the year, including an inside look at their affectionate first anniversary celebration

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

Though this couple is usually quite private, Kendall isn't afraid to reward her man when he scores hoops, or whatever it is they do during basketball, when she sits courtside at a Phoenix Suns game

TheImageDirect.com
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

She screams, he screams, we all screamed "New couple alert!" when the Maid actress and Taylor Swift's go-to producer were spotted on an ice cream date in New York City.

John Lamparski/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put on one royal display of affection when they took the stage to promote vaccine equality at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City in September.

HAPGG / BACKGRID
Taika Waitit, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson

Apologies to Marvel for once again reminding the public that this three-way kiss happened!

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Nothing says "We're back together, baby!" than smooching on a red carpet, which is exactly what the reconciled couple did in October

