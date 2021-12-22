The Best Beauty Products to Come Out of 2021

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
2021 was a lot of things, but one thing is for sure—it was a great year in beauty!
In short, skin minimalism, soap brows and '90s makeup reigned, TikTok made us do things like wash our hair with rice water and put white dots around our eyes, and several luxury fashion brands and celebrities made their debut in the beauty world. But most importantly, this past year gave us so many game-changing skincare, makeup and haircare products.
From Sol de Janeiro's deodorant and dry shampoo, YSL's skin tint and ILIA's Fullest Volumizing Mascara to Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick to Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat, these products changed our life for the better.
For the 24 beauty products we'll be taking with us in 2022, scroll below!
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Thanks to transformative ingredients like encapsulated retinol and squalane, this concentrated serum balm aims to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming skin around the eyes to promote a more youthful appearance. It's by far the most effective undereye product we've ever used!
True Botanicals Calm Pure Radiance Oil
This oil is truly magic in a bottle! It's packed with 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils like calendula, cold-pressed cucumber seed, organic hemp, jojoba seed and fresh ginger root oils to help address several skin concerns like inflammation, hyperpigmentation, eczema, rosacea and fine lines. Plus, the calendula oil is sourced from a regenerative farm that provides the most nutrient-dense, healthy farm soil, which makes this oil an eco-friendly buy!
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat
Do your brows need a lift? Look no further than Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat. It's a micro-precision eyebrow pencil with an angled tip to help you create fuller, natural-looking brows. Not to mention, it's waterproof and you can buy refillable tips!
Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum
Believe us when we say, we sprint to Target when we run out of cocokind's Ceramide Barrier Serum! It's a savior for repairing irritated and stressed skin thanks to a blend of five ceramides, lactic acid, lipids and ceramide precursors.
Peter Thomas Roth Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel
This is another skincare product we can't live without! Peter Thomas Roth's Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel is packed with powerhouse ingredients like 2% salicylic acid, 1% time-released microencapsulated retinol, vitamin C, pantothenic acid and aloe to clear and prevent acne while addressing other concerns like post-acne marks, irritation and dryness.
REFY Gloss Highlighter
If you want to achieve the perfect dewy face, look no further than REFY's gloss highlighter! It offers a subtle glow that will make you look like a radiant goddess by emphasizing areas like your cheekbones or collarbones. Plus, we love how it's not sticky!
SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control
After using SkinCeuticals' Advanced Scar Control, we can definitely say our scars are finally fading into a distant memory. This high-concentration silicone scar gel not only gets rid of old scars, but it helps prevent the formation of new scars. It's like the ultimate damage control for those days you just can't not pick that zit that's staring you right in the face. Additionally, you can use this gel to treat burns, scrapes and cuts. We promise it's worth every penny!
Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash
With tropical fruit enzymes, allantoin and an AHA Blend of glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acids, this body wash will cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize skin in just one step. We love how it works to clear breakouts and makes our skin feel extra soft post-shower. Plus, it smells amazing!
Frank Body Booty Drops Firming Body Oil
Packed with vitamin E, Guarana extract and coffee and grapseed oils, these booty drops will help firm and smooth your peach. You know it's a good product when we panic once the bottle is empty!
Yves Saint Laurent NU BARE LOOK TINT Skin Tint Foundation
With 20 shades to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect match for your skin! We love how this skin tint foundation offers a lightweight yet radiant finish.
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Packed with 5 weights of hyaluronic acid, three types of plum, plus ice willow herb extract, this game-changing cream works to maintain hydration levels all day long in addition to supporting your skin's barrier. You'll notice a pleasant difference in your skin overnight!
Paula's Choice Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster
We love every product we've tried from Paula's Choice, and this lip balm is no exception. The brand's Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster will nourish dry, cracked lips back to health while making them look plump and younger.
Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C Skinclarity Brightening Serum
Featuring powerhouse vitamin C from Spirulina, blue-green algae with antioxidant properties, plus alguronic acid, marine ferment and a triple-action moisturizing complex, your skin will look brighter, more hydrated and radiant thanks to this serum.
Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant
This heavenly-scented deodorant by Sol de Janeiro has been our go-to since it came out in May. With papaya enzymes to help exfoliate and citric acid ester to neutralize the bacteria, plus notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio, you can kiss B.O. goodbye!
Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette
This is the palette we reach for when we find out we have to be on camera for a Zoom meeting with five minutes to spare! Whether you're looking for an everyday look or something to create an intricate, sultry eye, this small but mighty palette does it all.
Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer™ Toning Shampoo
Calling all blonde, light and gray hair individuals, Olaplex came out with a toning shampoo in September that will rock your world! "Scientifically proven to boost all blondes three times brighter compared to top purple shampoos," the sulfate-free shampoo works to neutralize brassiness and boost brightness after one use.
NUDESTIX Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color
We are obsessed, and we mean obsessed, with these glow-inducing multipurpose sticks. Available in seven shimmery shades, you can use Nudestix's bestselling makeup sticks to add a natural flush to your cheeks or a pop of color to your eyelids and lips. The brush on the bottom allows you to perfectly blend the creamy formula to create a natural dewy glow.
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sensitive skin guys and gals, Tower28's tinted sunscreen foundation is a must! It's the first-ever complexion makeup product to receive the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. In addition to offering a non-cakey light-to-medium, buildable coverage, it also features non-irritating mineral protection!
ILIA Fullest Volumizing Mascara
This has been our go-to mascara since it launched over the summer! Not only is it weightless, buildable and perfect for sensitive eyes like ours, but ILIA's Fullest Volumizing Mascara is infused with ingredients like provitamin B5 and arginine to promote fuller, healthier lashes.
First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Calamine Pore Purging Mask
With calamine powder, kaolin and bentonite clays, salicylic acid and tea tree oil, this self-care must-have will draw out impurities while calming skin and tightening pores. We reach for it whenever our skin could use some extra TLC!
Topicals Faded Brightening & Clearing Mist
If you love Topical's uber-popular Fade Serum, you'll love and appreciate this soothing mist packed with tranexamic acid, kojic acid and niacinamide and address texture and hyperpigmentation concerns.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Aqua Vitae Cologne forte Eau de Parfum
Featuring Italian bergamot oil, Italian mandarin oil on the top solar floral accord in the middle and a sensual musky accord base, this fragrance offers a fresh floral citrus scent that makes you feel ready to walk into any room. Trust us when we say people will stop you and ask you what you're wearing!
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia™ Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo is magic, and by far one of the best dry shampoos we've ever tried! Not only does it smell like a tropical vacation, but it includes Brazilian kaolin clay to detoxify, rice starch to absorb oils without creating stiffness, and Pro-Vitamin B5 to moisturize.
