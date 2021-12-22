Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Best Beauty Products to Come Out of 2021

We rounded up the serums, foundations, mascaras, face oils and fragrances that left the beauty world too stunned to speak!

By Emily Spain Dec 22, 2021 1:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-Comm: Best Beauty Launches of 2021

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

2021 was a lot of things, but one thing is for sure—it was a great year in beauty!

In short, skin minimalism, soap brows and '90s makeup reigned, TikTok made us do things like wash our hair with rice water and put white dots around our eyes, and several luxury fashion brands and celebrities made their debut in the beauty world. But most importantly, this past year gave us so many game-changing skincare, makeup and haircare products.

From Sol de Janeiro's deodorant and dry shampooYSL's skin tint and ILIA's Fullest Volumizing Mascara to Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick to Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat, these products changed our life for the better.

For the 24 beauty products we'll be taking with us in 2022, scroll below!

read
25 Beauty Stocking Stuffers They'll Actually Use

Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick

Thanks to transformative ingredients like encapsulated retinol and squalane, this concentrated serum balm aims to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming skin around the eyes to promote a more youthful appearance. It's by far the most effective undereye product we've ever used!

$28
Sephora

True Botanicals Calm Pure Radiance Oil

This oil is truly magic in a bottle! It's packed with 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils like calendula, cold-pressed cucumber seed, organic hemp, jojoba seed and fresh ginger root oils to help address several skin concerns like inflammation, hyperpigmentation, eczema, rosacea and fine lines. Plus, the calendula oil is sourced from a regenerative farm that provides the most nutrient-dense, healthy farm soil, which makes this oil an eco-friendly buy!

$110
True Botanicals
$110
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Break Up After 9 Years

2

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

3
Exclusive

Meet the New & Returning Stars of RHOBH Season 12

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat

Do your brows need a lift? Look no further than Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat. It's a micro-precision eyebrow pencil with an angled tip to help you create fuller, natural-looking brows. Not to mention, it's waterproof and you can buy refillable tips!

$25
Charlotte Tilbury
$25
Sephora

Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum

Believe us when we say, we sprint to Target when we run out of cocokind's Ceramide Barrier Serum! It's a savior for repairing irritated and stressed skin thanks to a blend of five ceramides, lactic acid, lipids and ceramide precursors. 

$20
cocokind
$20
Target

Peter Thomas Roth Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel

This is another skincare product we can't live without! Peter Thomas Roth's Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel is packed with powerhouse ingredients like 2% salicylic acid, 1% time-released microencapsulated retinol, vitamin C, pantothenic acid and aloe to clear and prevent acne while addressing other concerns like post-acne marks, irritation and dryness.

$42
Sephora
$42
Peter Thomas Roth
$42
Ulta

REFY Gloss Highlighter

If you want to achieve the perfect dewy face, look no further than REFY's gloss highlighter! It offers a subtle glow that will make you look like a radiant goddess by emphasizing areas like your cheekbones or collarbones. Plus, we love how it's not sticky!

$26
Sephora

SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control

After using SkinCeuticals' Advanced Scar Control, we can definitely say our scars are finally fading into a distant memory. This high-concentration silicone scar gel not only gets rid of old scars, but it helps prevent the formation of new scars. It's like the ultimate damage control for those days you just can't not pick that zit that's staring you right in the face. Additionally, you can use this gel to treat burns, scrapes and cuts. We promise it's worth every penny!

$110
Skinstore

Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash

With tropical fruit enzymes, allantoin and an AHA Blend of glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acids, this body wash will cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize skin in just one step. We love how it works to clear breakouts and makes our skin feel extra soft post-shower. Plus, it smells amazing!

$18
Sephora

Frank Body Booty Drops Firming Body Oil

Packed with vitamin E, Guarana extract and coffee and grapseed oils, these booty drops will help firm and smooth your peach. You know it's a good product when we panic once the bottle is empty!

$18
Ulta

Yves Saint Laurent NU BARE LOOK TINT Skin Tint Foundation

With 20 shades to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect match for your skin! We love how this skin tint foundation offers a lightweight yet radiant finish.

$38
Sephora

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Packed with 5 weights of hyaluronic acid, three types of plum, plus ice willow herb extract, this game-changing cream works to maintain hydration levels all day long in addition to supporting your skin's barrier. You'll notice a pleasant difference in your skin overnight!

$39
Sephora

Paula's Choice Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster

We love every product we've tried from Paula's Choice, and this lip balm is no exception. The brand's Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Booster will nourish dry, cracked lips back to health while making them look plump and younger.

$29
Paula's Choice
$29
Sephora

Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C Skinclarity Brightening Serum

Featuring powerhouse vitamin C from Spirulina, blue-green algae with antioxidant properties, plus alguronic acid, marine ferment and a triple-action moisturizing complex, your skin will look brighter, more hydrated and radiant thanks to this serum.

$72
Sephora
$72
Algenist

Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant

This heavenly-scented deodorant by Sol de Janeiro has been our go-to since it came out in May. With papaya enzymes to help exfoliate and citric acid ester to neutralize the bacteria, plus notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio, you can kiss B.O. goodbye!

$16
Sol de Janeiro
$16
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette

This is the palette we reach for when we find out we have to be on camera for a Zoom meeting with five minutes to spare! Whether you're looking for an everyday look or something to create an intricate, sultry eye, this small but mighty palette does it all.

$57
Sephora
$57
Charlotte Tilbury

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer™ Toning Shampoo

Calling all blonde, light and gray hair individuals, Olaplex came out with a toning shampoo in September that will rock your world! "Scientifically proven to boost all blondes three times brighter compared to top purple shampoos," the sulfate-free shampoo works to neutralize brassiness and boost brightness after one use.

$28
Sephora

NUDESTIX Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color

We are obsessed, and we mean obsessed, with these glow-inducing multipurpose sticks. Available in seven shimmery shades, you can use Nudestix's bestselling makeup sticks to add a natural flush to your cheeks or a pop of color to your eyelids and lips. The brush on the bottom allows you to perfectly blend the creamy formula to create a natural dewy glow.

$34
Sephora

Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Sensitive skin guys and gals, Tower28's tinted sunscreen foundation is a must! It's the first-ever complexion makeup product to receive the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. In addition to offering a non-cakey light-to-medium, buildable coverage, it also features non-irritating mineral protection!

$30
Sephora

ILIA Fullest Volumizing Mascara

This has been our go-to mascara since it launched over the summer! Not only is it weightless, buildable and perfect for sensitive eyes like ours, but ILIA's Fullest Volumizing Mascara is infused with ingredients like provitamin B5 and arginine to promote fuller, healthier lashes.

$28
Sephora

First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Calamine Pore Purging Mask

With calamine powder, kaolin and bentonite clays, salicylic acid and tea tree oil, this self-care must-have will draw out impurities while calming skin and tightening pores. We reach for it whenever our skin could use some extra TLC!

$30
Sephora

Topicals Faded Brightening & Clearing Mist

If you love Topical's uber-popular Fade Serum, you'll love and appreciate this soothing mist packed with tranexamic acid, kojic acid and niacinamide and address texture and hyperpigmentation concerns.

$30
Sephora

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Aqua Vitae Cologne forte Eau de Parfum

Featuring Italian bergamot oil, Italian mandarin oil on the top solar floral accord in the middle and a sensual musky accord base, this fragrance offers a fresh floral citrus scent that makes you feel ready to walk into any room. Trust us when we say people will stop you and ask you what you're wearing!

$140-$235
Nordstrom

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia™ Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo is magic, and by far one of the best dry shampoos we've ever tried! Not only does it smell like a tropical vacation, but it includes Brazilian kaolin clay to detoxify, rice starch to absorb oils without creating stiffness, and Pro-Vitamin B5 to moisturize.

$24
Sol de Janiero
$24
Sephora

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these 15 products that made our lives so much easier in 2021!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Break Up After 9 Years

2

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

3
Exclusive

Meet the New & Returning Stars of RHOBH Season 12

4

Watch North West Channel The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation

5

Scott Disick Hits the Beach With Model Bella Banos