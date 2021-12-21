YouTube's Nash Grier Expecting Baby No. 2 With Fiancée Taylor Giavasis

Nash Grier and Taylor Giavasis are expanding their family.
The former Vine star announced he and his fiancée are expecting their second child together on Tuesday, Dec. 21. On Twitter, he captioned a series of photos taken on the beach, "Our little family is getting bigger."
Taylor previously shared the news on TikTok, revealing how she used custom scratchers to tell friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Noelia Ramirez about the bun in the oven. As Stassie and Noelia scratched their tickets, they questioned why their cards said, "We're having a baby."
Then, Stassie turned to her with a look of shock and said, "Wait, Taylor," before screaming with joy.
Taylor also posed for a set of maternity photos, which she posted to Instagram. The announcement was met with glee from Ashley Graham, April Love Geary and more stars.
Ashley commented, "omgggggg yay!!!!! congrats," and April added, "I CANT WAIT TO SEE BABY NUMBER 2!!!!"
Taylor and Nash welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Malakai, on Sept. 24, 2019. Taylor gave birth at their home, with Nash sharing at the time, "Tay gave birth to a 10 pound [four] ounce baby after a completely unmedicated 26 hour labor IN THE LIVING ROOM!"
Since then, Taylor has spoken openly about the highs and lows of pregnancy.
In March, she reflected on how her body changed after welcoming Malakai, writing on Instagram, "baby or not or bodies are constantly changing and evolving to properly function the way we need them to, here are some changes my body has gone through after Malakai. sometimes viewing your new body through a lens of expectations can be difficult without change there is no growth and we are on this earth to evolve."
She added, alongside a video of her cuddling Malakai, "I'd take all the changes in the world for him."
As for Nash, the self-described "stay-at-home dad" continues to use video to share a glimpse into his life, often sharing footage of his days playing with Malakai.