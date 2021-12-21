Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Breaks Silence on Split With Chrishell Stause

Jason Oppenheim has only nice things to say about his new ex.
The real estate broker has spoken out after E! News reported that he'd split with his girlfriend and Selling Sunset co-star, Chrishell Stause.
"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he continued, before sharing one difference between them. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."
The Oppenheim Group boss shared, "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."
The pair split after five months together, two sources told E! News.
Last year, Chrishell revealed during an interview with People that she was freezing her eggs following her divorce from Justin Hartley. "I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure," she said at the time.
Less than a year later, she found love with her Selling Sunset colleague. In fact, she recently shared with E! News that she found it "easy" to go from best friends to lovers with Jason. "I actually think that's kind of where the easy transition came about because we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together," she reflected.
After going public in July, she and Jason made their red carpet debut in August at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
The 40-year-old actress has yet to address the split publicly.
It's likely their relationship will be covered in season five of Selling Sunset. Season four dropped on Netflix last month.