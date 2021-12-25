Is Joseph Baena a Fan of His Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Movies? He Says...

Watch : Joseph Baena Dishes on Acting & Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena is making a name for himself in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actor was inspired to do so in part because he grew up watching his own father, Arnold Schwarzeneggar, star in iconic films like Terminator, Predator and Total Recall. As he explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 20, "I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot. So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."

Was Joseph influenced by any particular movie of his dad's?

"There's a lot of great movies that he has, but you kind of have to break it down into your favorite comedy [and] your favorite action film," Joseph said.

That said, Terminator 2 "will always be" his "favorite."