Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Mourn Son After Stillborn Birth

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto are mourning the loss of their son.
In an Instagram posted on Dec. 21, the Siesta Key stars updated fans on their journey to parenthood with heartbreaking news.
"12/12/21 Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks," Madisson shared with her followers. "Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box."
She continued, "It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child. Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot."
Ish also shared a photo of his son's memory box and called his passing "the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."
"The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days," he wrote on Instagram. "I take comfort in knowing that one day we will be united and until then I will carry you in my heart. I love you, baby Eli, my little champion."
Siesta Key fans have had a front-row seat into Madisson and Ish's love story, which kicked off in 2019.
More recently in August, the MTV reality stars announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together. They got married two months later during a sunset ceremony in Florida.
Before the ceremony, Madisson spoke openly about her desire to become a mom and start a family.
"Ish wants to be a father. I can't wait to be a mother," she said on NECN's REALITEA with Derek Z back in August 2020. "It's definitely a plan."
New episodes of Siesta Key are expected to return to MTV in 2022.