Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Break Up After 9 Years of Marriage

Think Like a Man actress Meagan Good is rethinking her marriage.

Her husband, movie producer DeVon Franklin, filed for divorce on Monday, Dec. 20, after nine years of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, saying the pair have been separated since August 21, 2021, according to the documents obtained by E! News.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the stars said in a joint statement to E! News. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."



"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife," continued the couple, who has no children.

Franklin—whose projects include Masters of the Universe, Kingdom Business and Flamin' Hot—requested that neither party receive spousal support. He added that the full extent of their separate and community property is unknown at this time.