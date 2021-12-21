Yes, Steve Martin Could Really Guest-Host Jeopardy!

Watch : Steve Martin Is Ready for a Roast at AFI Tribute

Planes, Trains…and Doppelgängers?

Jeopardy! fans couldn't help but notice that recent winner Sam Buttrey bore a striking resemblance to Steve Martin, and on Dec. 17, the actor decided to play along. When the game show posted on Twitter a photo of the champ—who won't $100,000 in the show's first tournament for college professors—alongside co-host Mayim Bialik, Steve replied, "So great to split the prize money with Sam!"

The game show responded to the Father of the Bride star with an invite to be a on the show. "We would love to have you on Jeopardy! anytime, in any capacity!"

The actor has been busy shooting season two of Only Murders in the Building with his co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who recently also took to social to talk about Steve.

On Dec. 2, the actress went on TikTok to show life behind the scenes of the popular Hulu sitcom. Giving a good-humored roast to Martin and Short, she teased them for their very dry conversation about collecting art as they waited for cameras to roll.