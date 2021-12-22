Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

16 New Year's Eve Dresses You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

Ring in 2022 in style without breaking the bank!

By Emily Spain Dec 22, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Amazon NYE Dresses

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We know you're probably knee-deep in wrapping paper right now, but we're here to remind you New Year's Eve is around the corner!

Whether you're planning on safely spending the night out on the town or at-home with friends, you might be in the market for something sparkly to ring in 2022. Given we want to avoid shipping delays and crowded malls at all costs, we're looking to Amazon to find our NYE fit!

Below, we rounded up 16 NYE-ready dresses to help you celebrate new beginnings in style! Whether you're envisioning something with sequins or velvet, figure-hugging or flowy, we've got you covered!  

read
11 Best-Selling Cold Weather Accessories on Amazon For Under $35

BestGirl Women's Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Ruched Sparkly Bodycon Mini Dress

If you're looking to really wow on NYE, look no further than this deep v-neck mini! Plus, you can choose from over 20 colors and fabrics!

$25
Amazon

PrettyGuide Women's Sexy Deep V Neck Sequin Stretchy Mini Party Dress

With over 30 patterns and vibrant hues, there is no shortage of options when it comes to this stretchy mini dress!

$32
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Break Up After 9 Years

2

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

3
Exclusive

Meet the New & Returning Stars of RHOBH Season 12

Romwe Women's Bodycon Velvet Dress

Show off a little leg with this velvet bodycon dress! It also comes in a dark red and green version if you're looking to rock some color.

$19
Amazon

Miss Ord Long Sleeve Slim Soft Lining Casual Jumpsuit Romper with Sequins

Ok this isn't a dress per se, but it's the chicest romper we've ever seen!

$40
Amazon

GOBLES Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Ruched Bodycon Cocktail Dress

You can wear this bodycon dress way past New Year's Eve! It's simple yet sexy, and it comes in tons of colors.

$25
Amazon

BABEYOND Fringed Dress

Going to a Gatsby-themed soirée? This fringed dress is for you. 

$30-$60
Amazon

Eytino Women V Neck Long Sleeve Open Back Printed Mini Short Dresses

Although we're sold on this gorgeous star-studded dress, you can look at one of the 2,381 five-star reviews for extra convincing!

$31
Amazon

Meenew Women's Long Sleeve Glitter Dress

All that glitters is gold red! This sparkly dress has a fun lace-up design on the back, too.

$22-$32
Amazon

UONBOX Women's Sleeveless Deep Plunge Bandage Dress

Whether you're boo-ed up or looking for someone to kiss when the clock strikes midnight, this bandage dress was made to impress!

$51
Amazon

SheIn Women's Plus Size Elegant Mesh Contrast Pearl Beading Sleeve Stretchy Bodycon Pencil Dress

Can we get some commotion for this dress?! It's elegant, affordable and perfect for NYE.

$36-$48
Amazon

OLUOLIN Women's Sexy Sheer Mesh Glitter Rhinestone Club Mini Dress

Look like a shimmering disco ball in this dress covered in rhinestones! Not to mention, the neckline is everything.

$47
Amazon

GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Velvet Long Sleeve Party Dress

With over 2,250 five-star reviews on Amazon, this ruched long sleeve dress is a safe bet for making a show-stopping statement at your party.

$39
Amazon

MINEMIN Long Sleeve Sequin Dress

This sequin dress offers the perfect amount coverage and sparkle! Plus, it comes in nine versatile colors.

$17
Amazon

Romwe Women's Off Shoulder Flounce Long Sleeve Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress

Bring the drama with this off-the-shoulder ruffled dress! If you're looking for something that's not form-fitting but still festive, this dress is the one for you.

$37
Amazon

DUBACH Women Fashion V-Neck Surplice Wrap Ruched Sequins Bodycon Dress

Wrap dresses are a sure way to look snatched, but add in some sequins and you've got a masterpiece of a dress!

$30-$55
Amazon

Ready for more fashionable must-haves? Check out these chic sweaters under $50 on Amazon!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin Break Up After 9 Years

2

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

3
Exclusive

Meet the New & Returning Stars of RHOBH Season 12

4

Jason Oppenheim Breaks Silence on Split With Chrishell Stause

5

Watch North West Channel The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation