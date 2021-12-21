Bethenny Frankel Slams "Irresponsible" Rumors About Her Relationship After She's Spotted Without Ring

Following speculation that Bethenny Frankel may be a single woman, she's mentioning it all.
In case you missed it, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, who got engaged to longtime love Paul Bernon earlier this year, had Instagram followers abuzz on Dec. 21 when she shared a photo of herself striking a pose by her Christmas tree. However, it wasn't the photo itself that had fans talking, it was her left hand, which was without its resident huge sparkler. Following the post, which garnered speculation about her relationship, Bethenny took to Instagram Stories later that day to address the "irresponsible press."
"I didn't have to address rumors, but rumors hurt and affect other people, as does irresponsible press," the Skinnygirl founder said. "I'm engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February, and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on, and then it came out that we were engaged, 'cause we didn't make an announcement. We didn't feel that we wanted to announce being engaged."
"I don't always wear my ring," she explained. "I don't have to always wear my ring. Sometimes I don't feel that it's safe. Sometimes my fingers swell or contract. But I'm doing me." And for good measure, Bethenny then held up her huge diamond for all to see.
After finalizing her divorce from ex Jason Hoppy (with whom she shares 11-year-old daughter, Bryn) earlier this year, a source confirmed to E! News in late March that Bethenny said yes when her boyfriend of over two years popped the question.
"It's my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship and the commitment and the feelings," Bethenny continued. "Not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It's symbolism and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring, then so be it."