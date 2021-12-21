Bethenny Frankel Slams "Irresponsible" Rumors About Her Relationship After She's Spotted Without Ring

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Paul Bernon After Finalizing Divorce

Following speculation that Bethenny Frankel may be a single woman, she's mentioning it all.



In case you missed it, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, who got engaged to longtime love Paul Bernon earlier this year, had Instagram followers abuzz on Dec. 21 when she shared a photo of herself striking a pose by her Christmas tree. However, it wasn't the photo itself that had fans talking, it was her left hand, which was without its resident huge sparkler. Following the post, which garnered speculation about her relationship, Bethenny took to Instagram Stories later that day to address the "irresponsible press."



"I didn't have to address rumors, but rumors hurt and affect other people, as does irresponsible press," the Skinnygirl founder said. "I'm engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February, and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on, and then it came out that we were engaged, 'cause we didn't make an announcement. We didn't feel that we wanted to announce being engaged."