Zendaya and Tom Holland Meet Young Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

Watch out Spider-Man; there's another hero melting hearts.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and other Spider-Man: No Way Home cast members recently invited a special fan onto the set of their blockbuster movie. Bridger Walker, who made headlines in 2020 after saving his little sister from a dog attack, was able to witness Hollywood magic when he interacted with the cast and crew.

"A huge thank you to Tom, @harryholland64, @zendaya, and the entire Marvel/Sony cast and crew for this dream-come-true adventure," Bridger's father, Robert Walker, wrote on Instagram on Dec. 18. "When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back' that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. They don't just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes—that's what they truly are."

In a video posted on YouTube, fans were able to see Tom and Zendaya teach Bridger the Spider-Man pose.