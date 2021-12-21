Why Kim Kardashian's Playlist Might Be a Nod to Pete Davidson Romance

Need some insight into Kim Kardashian's love life? Look no further than her playlist.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star snapped pics of what she was listening to while driving on Dec. 20, and fans think Kim's song choices directly correspond to her budding romance with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. After a Staten Island movie date to see House of Gucci, Kim posted on Instagram Stories that she was listening to "Find Someone Like You" by Snoh Aalegra.
Note the chorus: "I've been waitin' my whole life, to find someone like you." Could this be a reference to Kim's new romance with Pete?
A fan tweeted, "Kim posting 'Find Someone Like You' has me shook. She probably really like Pete."
Kim followed up the track with "Woman Like Me" by Adele, before sharing a special quote from the Higher Self Instagram account on morning of Dec. 21.
The quote reads: "Don't let the opinion of others dictate how you feel, there are billions of people in this world and they will all see you differently. Always remember your opinion of yourself matters the most, never judge yourself based on someone else's opinion of you. What people see in you is a reflection of them, the flaws they point out in you just shows on what basis they judge themselves. Just be who you are and live your life. Focus on your vision, not other people."
Kim and Pete sparked romance rumors on Halloween before confirming their relationship on Nov. 18 after Pete's birthday. From bicoastal PDA to luxe date nights, Kim and Pete seem to be going strong and even have plans to spend the holidays together.
"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious," a source previously told E! News. "Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."