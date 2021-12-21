Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Gets Premiere Date for Her Netflix Reality Show

Score! Soy Georgina is set to premiere on Netflix in January. The new reality series will give an inside look on the life of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

That's goal for Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner's upcoming Netflix reality show, Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina), has set a premiere date: Jan. 27.

In a clip released on Dec. 21, Rodriquez can we been in a sexy black one-sleeved dress, sprawled out on the floor, winking at the camera and saying, "Many people know my name. But few know who I am."

More than 28 million fans on Instagram already follow Georgina's life as a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman and dancer. The new Spanish–language reality-TV series will give an even deeper look into her career, as well as her well-known relationship with the soccer superstar, with whom she has one child: daughter Alana Martina, 4. 

On Oct. 28, the couple posed with two sonograms on social media, captioning them, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album

They will be the fifth and sixth children to join the athlete's family and his second set of twins. 

Ronaldo frequently shows his own family adventures on Instagram. Just on Dec. 17 he posted a video of his son, 11-year-old Cristiano Jr., along with the couple's offspring 4-year-old Mateo, daughter Eva Maria, 4, and Alana Martina popping balloons for a gender reveal of the soon–to–be–born twins. 

One pink balloon and one blue balloon pop as Cristiano Jr. exclaims, "It's niño!" and his sisters shout, "Niña! Niña!"

 

 

 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Be sure to tune into Netflix on Jan. 27 to find out all that's going on with the happy blended Ronaldo family.

