Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Expecting Baby After Fertility Struggle

In addition to their sweet social media announcement, the couple also shared a touching video to their YouTube channel. The clip features an up-close-and-personal look at their journey, concluding with an ultrasound and the sound of the baby's heartbeat.

"For a while I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all," Linda revealed on the Dec. 21 episode of their podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott. "Even with close family and friends, we didn't tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement."