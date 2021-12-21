Drew Barrymore Has the Best Advice for Your Dating App Struggles

Drew Barrymore may know a thing or two about 50 first dates, but that doesn't mean she's sweating even one of them.
During the Dec. 20 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actress revealed that although she's had plenty of experience when it comes to finding love on a few dating apps, she hasn't been able to find quite the right match just yet. And if it makes you just a little sad to hear that—according to the 50 First Dates star, you actually shouldn't be.
"I will tell you this and don't feel sorry for me ‘cause it's just what happens to all us women out there," she said to an audience member during her "Drewth or Dare" segment of the show. "No one has connected with me."
"It makes me feel like such a loser," she added. "And you're like you know what? It's just hard out there, it's hard out there for everybody. It's hard in person, it's hard on dating apps, it's vulnerable."
However, Drew—who shares daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, with ex Will Kopelman—has the perfect antidote on how to swim on in the dating pool.
"But you keep trying," she continued. "And you fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary. I don't think my happiness is on this dating app. I think a cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring, unexpected time might be in there—but that's all it is."
And what does the actress have to say about "manifesting somebody" in her life? To that, the host told the audience, "I am desperate in plenty areas in my life and dating isn't one of them."
These wise words of wisdom wouldn't be the first time the E.T. star opened up about her online dating profile. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live last year, Drew told host Andy Cohen about her experience of being "stood up."
"I didn't match with anyone, and my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence," she recalled in the September episode. "They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great.' It was a car wreck." And although she said she did "terribly" on the Raya dating app, Drew noted that she "definitely had fun with it."
"I've always wanted to go on a blind date," she added. "But my life got in the way of that. So, I thought online dating might satiate that desire. No, it was a real wake-up call."