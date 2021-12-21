Drew Barrymore Has the Best Advice for Your Dating App Struggles

"I didn't match with anyone, and my friends gave me this sort of bloated sense of false confidence," she recalled in the September episode. "They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great.' It was a car wreck." And although she said she did "terribly" on the Raya dating app, Drew noted that she "definitely had fun with it."

"I've always wanted to go on a blind date," she added. "But my life got in the way of that. So, I thought online dating might satiate that desire. No, it was a real wake-up call."