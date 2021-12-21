Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Reveals 19-Month-Old Son Tested Positive for COVID

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couple Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Get Real

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's family is quarantining after their 19-month-old son Hendrix tested positive for coronavirus.

On Dec. 19, Jamie, who met husband Doug on the first season of Married at First Sight, took to Instagram to explain why they'd been off the grid for a few days. As it turns out, Jamie had been at the hospital with Hendrix after he suffered "another seizure." While getting him checked out, Jamie wrote, "Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick ... we found out the next day that he has Covid."

"Well, he has Covid, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard Covid I was in absolute shock & instantly began crying," Jamie, who also shares daughter Henley, 4, with Doug, continued. "My in laws had picked him up and were with him when he had his last seizure. Being that they're older & my FIL is diabetic, my heart sank knowing they'd been exposed."