President Joe Biden Introduces New German Shepherd Puppy: Meet Commander

Watch : Fun Holiday Gift Guide For Your Pets

There's a new four-legged friend entering the White House.

On Monday, Dec. 20, President Joe Biden revealed on social media that he is adding a German shepherd puppy to his family.

"Meet the newest Biden," he wrote on Twitter with video of his new dog, Commander, enjoying the sights, sounds and grass of Washington D.C.

In the announcement, Biden shared footage of Commander playing fetch, enjoying Christmas decorations and spending time with his other owner, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Based on Commander's wagging tail and ability to sit on command, all signs point to a very good boy.

Back in June, the Bidens mourned the death of their German shepherd, Champ, at the age of 13.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home," the Bidens said in a statement. "He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family."