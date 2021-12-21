Who Would Play Meghan Markle on The Crown? Gugu Mbatha–Raw Says She'd Consider It!

Watch : Why Princess Diana's Close Friend QUIT "The Crown"

It might be her most royal role yet.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw opened up during a recent interview with Tatler in their Feb. 2022 issue about fans who want her to play the Duchess of Sussex on the Netflix hit The Crown.

"Oh my God, that's hilarious," she said, adding that she would "be very flattered" to play Meghan Markle and would "have to consider it."

Mbatha-Raw also went on that she understands why the role would be considered a winner, since audiences are very charmed with the happenings of the royal family.

"It sort of feels like a fairytale from an American viewpoint," the English performer said in the interview.

"I'm sure it's not an easy life. And I'm sure we don't know the half of it. But I respect it," she went on before reflecting more on Markle and Prince Harry. "I wish them luck. It's a tricky transition to make."