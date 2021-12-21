Why Henry Cavill Is Still Open to Taking on James Bond Role

There's nothing witchy about Henry Cavill's aspirations to play James Bond.
As Daniel Craig steps down from his role as the iconic spy after five movies, fans are buzzing with anticipation to see who will be cast as the next 007. Naturally, many eyes have turned to Henry—who lost the role to Daniel in 2005.
So, what does The Witcher star think now that the part is once again up for the taking? "Time will tell," he told The Sunday Times in a new interview.
"You don't know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything's always on the table," continued Henry, who said he hasn't watched the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, because he's "had no time" in his recent schedule.
Currently, Henry is gearing up for another spy film: Argylle. The project, a film adaptation of Ellie Conway's popular novel, has the 38-year-old actor playing the titular secret agent.
When asked about the similarities between Argylle and Bond, Henry replied with a laugh, "It depends."
"We could be talking about Daniel's Bond, or whoever the next Bond is… They will probably be in their 30s or 40s—or early 40s," he continued. "Maybe they'll even go younger, like they were considering with me when it was down to me and Daniel."
Although the jury's still out on who will be named Daniel's successor, there is one person who believes Henry is destined to play Bond: Argylle director Matthew Vaughn.
The filmmaker said of casting the Man of Steel actor in his new movie, "I needed someone born to play Bond—which Henry is—and then to nick him before Bond did."
For years, Henry has been open about his dreams to step into Bond's suit. Back in 2015, he told Men's Health, "The Bond people are wonderful, and I'd like to work with them."
"But it all depends on directors, and scripts, and whether they want me to do it. Plus there's a time factor," he noted at the time. "Let's say the DC Universe keeps growing: they haven't announced any more standalone Superman movies, but they may well do. That takes a full year out."
In an interview with GQ last year, Henry said he "would absolutely jump at the opportunity" if it presented itself.
"At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens," he added. "But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting."
Maybe second time's the charm?