See Vanessa Bryant's Sweet Trip to NYC With Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in New Pic

It's Christmas time in the city!

Vanessa Bryant got into the holiday spirit on Sunday, Dec. 19, when she took her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, ice-skating in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City. The family was joined by La La Anthony and her 14-year-old son Kiyan for the festive occasion.

"Christmas Tradition with my girls," Vanessa, 39, she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her daughters posing with La La on the rink. The mom also posted a video of the group using penguin-shaped skating aids to skid on the ice, "Get you a friend that loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas… I love you @lala."

On her own Instagram Story, La La shared a close-up video of herself skating, captioning the post with two laughing emojis, "This is the type of s--t @vanessabryant convinces me to do."