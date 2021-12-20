Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Vanessa Bryant's Sweet Trip to NYC With Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri

Vanessa Bryant is spending some quality time with her family this holiday season. Scroll on to see photos of her trip to New York City with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri!

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 20, 2021 11:47 PMTags
Celeb KidsKidsCelebritiesVanessa Bryant
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in New Pic

It's Christmas time in the city!

Vanessa Bryant got into the holiday spirit on Sunday, Dec. 19, when she took her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, ice-skating in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City. The family was joined by La La Anthony and her 14-year-old son Kiyan for the festive occasion.

"Christmas Tradition with my girls," Vanessa, 39, she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her daughters posing with La La on the rink. The mom also posted a video of the group using penguin-shaped skating aids to skid on the ice, "Get you a friend that loves you and is down for all of your crazy ideas… I love you @lala."

On her own Instagram Story, La La shared a close-up video of herself skating, captioning the post with two laughing emojis, "This is the type of s--t @vanessabryant convinces me to do."

photos
Vanessa Bryant & Ciara's Family Christmas Vacation

After the wintery activity, the group warmed up at what appeared to be a Japanese restaurant. Vanessa posted pictures of their meal, including an adorable shot of Bianka feeding her "auntie" La La an edamame bean.

The trip is undoubtedly a special one as this holiday season is the family's first since Natalia left home to study at the University of Southern California. Earlier in December, Natalia marked the completion of "semester 1" with a TikTok montage of her time on campus.

Scroll on for more photos from the Bryants' family vacation!

Instagram
Merry & Bright
Instagram
Happy Holidays
Instagram
30 Rock
Instagram
Strike a Pose
Instagram
Season's Greetings
Instagram
Big Sis

Trending Stories

1

Sex and the City Actresses Address Chris Noth Allegations

2
Exclusive

Why Joseph Baena Doesn’t Use His Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Last Name

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Sex and the City Actresses Address Chris Noth Allegations

2
Exclusive

Why Joseph Baena Doesn’t Use His Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Last Name

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies

4
Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at RHONJ's Shocking Season 12 Trailer

5

Jed Wyatt Reacts to His Ex's Engagement to Hannah Brown's Brother