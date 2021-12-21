Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Kenan Is Back! Watch Kenan Thompson & Chris Redd Give a First Look at Season 2

Season two of Kenan premieres Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC. Get an exclusive first look at the sitcom starring Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Don Johnson and more right now!

By Allison Crist Dec 21, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesCelebritiesNBCUKenan Thompson
Watch: "Kenan" Season 2 First Look

Ready for more Kenan?

The NBC sitcom returns for a second season just after the New Year, and E! News is bringing you an exclusive first-look at what's to come, with help from series stars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd themselves.

"We're having a good time around here, as you can see," Thompson says in the special sneak peek after Redd gets into "interview" mode. "I thought season one was a nice, 'Hey look, we got a solid, like, layered cast.' And this season, now we get to stretch that out and go down, like, everybody's little lanes."

The chat between the Saturday Night Live duo is interspersed with snippets of the new episodes, allowing fans to get a glimpse at the entire cast, including Don Johnson, Kimrie Lewis and Dani and Dannah Lane

In one particularly hilarious clip, Thompson's character Kenan can be seen venting to his father-in-law Rick (Johnson) about one of his daughters lying to him. 

photos
Kenan Thompson's Best Roles

Rick tries to downplay the situation by telling Kenan he lied all the time when he was a kid, and he still turned out great.

"Well, you're not great," Kenan responds. "You're sleeping next to my water heater!"

Casey Durkin/NBC

But as Redd points out later in his chat with Thompson, Kenan is far from perfect, and this season, the show plans to explore that.

"I like that we get to see Kenan get into it, and some of your flaws and how you get caught up in things," he tells Thompson, who adds, "Yeah, I think it's important. I think it's almost better if I'm annoying everybody."

Redd then hits his co-star with a "hard-hitting question" for the fans: "What's it like working with me?" 

Cue the clip cutting to a Kenan scene of Redd's character Gary filming a workout video in a zebra onesie.

Trending Stories

1

Sex and the City Actresses Address Chris Noth Allegations

2

President Joe Biden Introduces New German Shepherd Puppy

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

"I'm sorry, is somebody calling?" Thompson says, attempting to avoid the question.

Watch the hilarious conversation play out for yourself in the above clip!

Kenan season two premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Sex and the City Actresses Address Chris Noth Allegations

2

President Joe Biden Introduces New German Shepherd Puppy

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies

4
Exclusive

Why Joseph Baena Doesn’t Use His Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Last Name

5

Mariah Carey’s Card From Daughter Monroe Will Melt Your Heart