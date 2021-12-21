Kenan Is Back! Watch Kenan Thompson & Chris Redd Give a First Look at Season 2

Ready for more Kenan?
The NBC sitcom returns for a second season just after the New Year, and E! News is bringing you an exclusive first-look at what's to come, with help from series stars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd themselves.
"We're having a good time around here, as you can see," Thompson says in the special sneak peek after Redd gets into "interview" mode. "I thought season one was a nice, 'Hey look, we got a solid, like, layered cast.' And this season, now we get to stretch that out and go down, like, everybody's little lanes."
The chat between the Saturday Night Live duo is interspersed with snippets of the new episodes, allowing fans to get a glimpse at the entire cast, including Don Johnson, Kimrie Lewis and Dani and Dannah Lane.
In one particularly hilarious clip, Thompson's character Kenan can be seen venting to his father-in-law Rick (Johnson) about one of his daughters lying to him.
Rick tries to downplay the situation by telling Kenan he lied all the time when he was a kid, and he still turned out great.
"Well, you're not great," Kenan responds. "You're sleeping next to my water heater!"
But as Redd points out later in his chat with Thompson, Kenan is far from perfect, and this season, the show plans to explore that.
"I like that we get to see Kenan get into it, and some of your flaws and how you get caught up in things," he tells Thompson, who adds, "Yeah, I think it's important. I think it's almost better if I'm annoying everybody."
Redd then hits his co-star with a "hard-hitting question" for the fans: "What's it like working with me?"
Cue the clip cutting to a Kenan scene of Redd's character Gary filming a workout video in a zebra onesie.
"I'm sorry, is somebody calling?" Thompson says, attempting to avoid the question.
Watch the hilarious conversation play out for yourself in the above clip!
Kenan season two premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)