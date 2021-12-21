26 Stars Share Their Favorite Foundations & Concealers: Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Rodrigo & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Unfortunately, most of us don't have a glam squad on the payroll to do our hair and makeup for special events. However, that doesn't mean we can't take a cue from celebrities and their makeup artists. Throughout 2021, plenty of stars shared their go-to foundations, concealers, tinted moisturizers, and tinted sunscreens.
We may not have a pro makeup artist to apply our makeup, but we can use the same products as Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev, Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Kathy Hilton, Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards, Amanda Seyfried, Lala Kent, Doja Cat, Madison LeCroy, Paige DeSorbo, Padma Lakshmi, Ally Brooke, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Hannah Ann Sluss, Tracy Tutor, Mary Fitzgerald, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Bretman Rock.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
"The gift that needs no introduction, is the award-winning Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation. If you know, you know this stuff. It's simply the best, and comes in the most inclusive shade range ever," Kathy Hilton shared in her Fenty Beauty Holiday Gift Guide.
Makeup artist Hector Espinal used the shade 300 on Rihanna for the 2021 Met Gala. Kathy isn't the only one who loves this foundation from Rihanna's brand. It has 16.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer
In her beauty routine breakdown, Nina Dobrev said, "The first thing I do when I apply my makeup is I use Dior's Skin Corrector under my eyes. It's a little bit thicker and provides a little more coverage in the under-eye area, which I am sensitive to, because I don't sleep as much as I probably should. So, I get dark circles and under-eye puffiness. I kind of do a dollop everywhere in the spots that need the most coverage."
This concealer has 80.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
NYX 3C Color Correcting Concealer Palette
"I like to do a little color correcting. I use this quite a bit, just to lighten up. I think it helps when the foundation goes on top of it," Shay Mitchell shared in her 58-step beauty routine.
This super affordable concealer palette has 7,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer
For the 2021 Grammy Awards, makeup artist Alexx Mayo used Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer for Lizzo's glam. This concealer is packed with nourishing ingredients like Persian Silk Tree Bark Extract, Palmitoyal Glycine and Extract of Wild Indigo. It reduces the appearance of dark circles, blemishes and imperfections, and giving you a second-skin look.
Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Makeup
Summer House and Winter House star Paige DeSorbo said, "This is Maybelline foundation. Sometimes you don't need to be so bougie. I think it's the lightest weight foundation. My shade is 220. This is one of the lightest foundations, I've used it for years."
This foundation has 10,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30
Kyle Richards recently shared, "I get a lot of beauty questions and skincare questions. The most most most most important thing you can do is wear sunscreen. I don't like to wear actual foundation on my face, so I will wear a tinted sunblock. This is something that I found that I love so much. It is amazing. It comes in so many different shades. It has such great coverage and it has a little glow to it. I always get so many compliments on my skin when I wear this. It just feels light. You don't have heavy makeup on. I have my daughters all using this. It's my favorite favorite favorite product."
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Olivia Rodrigo shared, "This is the BB cream that I always use. And I always put it on with my fingers. I used to put it on with beauty blenders and stuff, but I never washed them or actually took care of them. So, they would just harbor bacteria and my skin would freak out, so I just use my fingers most of the time." Olivia explained, "I just sort of like to keep it really natural and glowy, like Billie Eilish's makeup. She just always looks like she's glowing and perfect."
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation
Zendaya's makeup artist Sheika Daley applied Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation in 425 Bisque Warm on the star for the 2021 Oscars.
Lancôme Teint Miracle Radiant Foundation
Celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr applied Lancôme Teint Miracle Radiant Foundation with a damp sponge to Amanda Seyfried's face for the 2021 Academy Awards.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation
Celebrity makeup artist Erika La'Pearl used a mixture of shades Medium 16, 17 & 18 to create the perfect base for Cardi B's 2021 Grammy Awards Look.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer
Celebrity makeup artist Erika La'Pearl used Pat McGrath Labs concealer in shades Medium 15 & 16 brighten under the eyes and the high points of Cardi B's face for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick
Jennifer Garner uses this foundation stick as a concealer in her low-maintenance beauty routine. This clean formula has ingredients to prevent moisture loss and skin-soothing, calming properties. The product has medium coverage and a natural finish. It has 19.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
"Under-eye concealer is one of those things if I was stranded on an island, I would bring. This is Maybelline. I like this. I just do little dots on the outside of my eye and I go back with a sponge and I look like I just had a little facelift. This is great on the bridge of your nose too," Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shared.
Gigi Hadid's makeup artist used this concealer for the model's 2021 Met Gala look. This concealer has more than 82,500+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
"This is that watery cream but with a tint, so you can put dots under your eye," Jessica Alba explained as she applied the Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream.
This lightweight cream blends seamlessly with your skin to reduce the appearance of dark circles. The subtle tint instantly brightens up the eye area. The formula has Squalane and Hyaluronic Acid, which delivers 24 hours of hydration.
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation
Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald keeps this foundation in her bag, sharing, "I could go on and on about this foundation, lasts me all day," Mary shared. "It feels so light and still manages to leave my skin hydrated and glowy!"
Dior Forever Skin Glow 24-Hour Foundation SPF 35
"I take the Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation and I dab it on my hand and I take it off my hand with a Beautyblender. It's very important to put foundation on your neck as well as your face," Nina Dobrev advised in her recent beauty routine breakdown.
This foundation has 61.2K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakout star Kathy Hilton included this in her Fenty Beauty Holiday Gift Guide, remarking, "Maybe someone on your list is more of a 'no-makeup makeup' person, and that's why I include [this] in my guide...It's perfect for the jet-setter in your life."
Million Dollar Listing LA star Tracy Tutor keeps this in her bag, telling E! News, "When I am not shooting, this easy skin tint adds a little color to my face on the go and blurs imperfections. It's soooo good."
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 25
In her recent beauty breakdown, Nina Dobrev said, "I'll stick here," as she dabbed dots of concealer under her eyes. She blended it in with her Beautyblender."
A Nordstrom shopper insisted this is "worth the splurge," writing, " I have wrinkles, crow's feet, and quite awfully dark circles under my eyes thanks to year-round intense allergies. I put some of this stuff on this morning, and wow wee me. It was like healing silk. It blended so smoothly and so flawlessly, I think I heard an angel's choir going off in my bathroom while I looked in my mirror. I also battle insomnia, so sleepless nights have been a thing for about a decade. I always look (feel) tired. This stuff is worth the insane price it is, and if your desperado for some incredible help, then save up and splurge."
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo
"This is a lifesaver for early mornings when I need to look wide awake," Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi shared.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
"The concealer that I like to use is Tarte's Shape Tape. I also like to come in with the Nars Creamy Concealer in Macadamia. I like to do my concealer after contour because I'm going to contour again after this. This gives me a bit of a base, and then I blend it into the contour," Shay Mitchell shared in her 58-step skincare and makeup routine.
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss uses "a little bit underneath [her] eyes."
Monika Blunder Cover Foundation
"Because I never get sun on my face, this little pod is so easy to add a little bronzer without it looking heavy…. Love the light feel it has and it's compact," Tracy Tutor told E! News.
Glossier Stretch Concealer
Olivia Rodrigo included this Glossier concealer in her beauty routine breakdown, sharing, "This is in the shade G10. I'm obsessed with this stuff. It goes on like butter." The singer elaborated, "One of my friends uses this and I was at her house. We were doing makeup and she put this on me and I was like 'What is this!? This is the greatest. It's just super subtle. That's what Glossier does best."
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer
Tracy Tutor keeps this concealer in her bag, telling E! News that it "doesn't crease under my eye and because I tend to get a little dark under my eye, I do a tone with a little peachy pink undertone."
This concealer has 37.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen
Bretman Rock told E! News, "If I ever see dark circles form under my eyes because I'm traveling or didn't get enough sleep, this pen is my go-to. This brightening pen is so creamy and blends really naturally – I use it to conceal or to add an extra pop of light to my snatched features. Whether I'm going full glam look for a red carpet or want an everyday natural look to go shopping, I always carry her in my bag. The shade range is also great, which I love because my tan changes throughout the year."
Rose Inc Softlight Clean Dewy Hydrating Concealer
In an interview with E! News, Rosie Huntington-Whitely declared, "This concealer is my life saver product. It does it all." The Rose Inc founder elaborated, "It comes in 20 shades and brightens, blurs and contours. I absolutely love this concealer because I've been able to cut foundation from my daily makeup routine. Once I buff it into my skin with a brush, my complexion looks brighter and smoother, but completely bare. There's no trace of makeup, just smooth, radiant skin. It's hydrating and nourishing which allows for a nice glow. It provides nice coverage without it being too thick, but it also buildable."
There are 20 shades to choose from.
Bareminerals Barepro Concealer
In his wedding survival guide, Tom Schwartz remarked, "You've got to have a good concealer on hand, guys, girls, everybody. Especially for the men, you've got to have some concealer on you." Tom Sandoval shared that concealer is great to cover up red razor bumps after shaving, describing concealer as an "instant confidence booster."
Dermablend Flawless Creator Multi-Use Liquid Foundation Makeup
In her beauty essentials roundup, The Bachelor fan favorite Hannah Ann Sluss said, "This helps with that bronzed goddess look I'm trying to achieve this summer. This is DermaBlend foundation in the shade 37N. I love DermaBlend. I love their company. They're all about encouraging women to feel comfortable in their own skin and I love that. I love their mission."
"You can use one drop for a light foundation or additional drops for more coverage. I just apply it with my hands. I just try to keep it simple. It really does wonders. This foundation covers everything. It's wonderful and lightweight. I like how it's very buildable if you want more coverage."
Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet Foundation
"My fave foundation! I adore Chanel. This foundation makes my face look like silk," Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke told E! News.
Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Foundation Powder
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent keeps this powder foundation in her bag, telling E! News, "This gives me the most flawless finish and never gets cake-y looking when applied through the day/night."
Shiseido Syncro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30
Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas used Shiseido Syncro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 in shade 340 Oak to create "a flawless and luminous complexion" for Doja Cat at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Liquid Concealer
For the 2021 Grammy Awards, Doja Cat's makeup artist used Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Liquid Concealer to highlight the center of the face.
