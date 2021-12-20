"Modern-Day Santa Claus" Kanye "Ye" West Donates Thousands of Gifts to Chicago Toy Drive

Watch : Kanye West Praises God & Family During Speech at LA Mission

When it comes to Christmas in his beloved Chicago, Ye is the opposite of heartless.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, donated "the majority of the over 4,000 toys" for the 4K Giveaway Toy Drive held in the Englewood area of his native Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 19, a press release announced.

"Yesterday, our hometown hero, our modern-day Santa Claus named Kanye realized the need for support of neighborhoods like Englewood or the south side of Chicago and filling in the gap for those children who are without their fathers due to mass incarceration or gun violence," 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman told E! News. "He really filled in the gap by providing not only clothes, but shoes, toys, as well as fresh produce for thousands of families yesterday on the South Side of Chicago."

As Coleman described, West's donation was a signal of hope and love for his hometown community.