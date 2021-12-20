Here's Why Joseph Baena Doesn't Use His Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Last Name

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son

Joseph Baena may be eager to follow in his father Arnold Schwarzenegger's footsteps, but he also wants to make sure he carves a path of his own.

This is one of the many reasons the 24-year-old actor doesn't use the "Schwarzenegger" name, he revealed on E! News' Daily Pop.

"There's a few different variables in that," Joseph told host Morgan Stewart and guest emcee Loni Love of the decision. "But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

Arnold remains a big influence in Joseph's life and career, though.

"I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot," Joseph added. "So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."