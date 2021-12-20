Andy Cohen Reveals He "Got Pretty Sick" After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19 Again

Andy Cohen is getting candid about his experience with breakthrough COVID-19.
After a weeklong absence on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the 53-year-old Bravo star returned to his radio show on Monday, Dec. 20, and revealed that he had been away because he was sick with the respiratory virus.
"I am so happy I could cry right now," he began, sharing that he's currently on the 10th day of quarantine. "I had COVID. That's why we were gone all last week. And the best news is I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test."
According to Cohen, he started feeling ill after getting his booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I thought that I was sick from the booster, that I was having a reaction to the booster," he explained. "And then two days later, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is quite a big reaction.'"
Though Cohen "got pretty sick" during the ordeal, he said on his radio show that he's "all better now" and will soon be reunited with his 2-year-old son Benjamin, who he was not able to see due to quarantine.
"People were wondering where we were this week and what was going on with our odd Watch What Happens Live. I just didn't show up a few nights. We had one episode that was pre-taped—or two episodes that were pre-taped—that aired, so people were very confused," he said. "So that's what was going on."
The TV personality first tested positive for the virus in March 2020, forcing him to postpone plans to broadcast Watch What Happens Live from his New York City home at the time.
He later opened up about his diagnosis, admitting that the "very worst part" of the experience was being separated from his son.
"I'll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, because I can't see him, which is the very worst part," he said during a virtual appearance on Jeff Lewis Live days after going public with his diagnosis. "But he's great and his nanny [tested] negative."
Although Cohen didn't go into detail on Monday's show about the symptoms he experienced during his second bout with COVID-19, he previously shared that he had a "terrible" cough and felt a "tightness" in his chest when he had the virus last year.
"It took 10 or 11 days to work through my system, and it takes a bit to get my energy back," he said on his radio show in March 2020. "You go downstairs to make a piece of toast and you come back and you need to relax."