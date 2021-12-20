Andy Cohen Reveals He "Got Pretty Sick" After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19 Again

Watch : Andy Cohen's Heartwarming Reunion With Son Ben

Andy Cohen is getting candid about his experience with breakthrough COVID-19.

After a weeklong absence on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the 53-year-old Bravo star returned to his radio show on Monday, Dec. 20, and revealed that he had been away because he was sick with the respiratory virus.

"I am so happy I could cry right now," he began, sharing that he's currently on the 10th day of quarantine. "I had COVID. That's why we were gone all last week. And the best news is I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test."

According to Cohen, he started feeling ill after getting his booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I thought that I was sick from the booster, that I was having a reaction to the booster," he explained. "And then two days later, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is quite a big reaction.'"

Though Cohen "got pretty sick" during the ordeal, he said on his radio show that he's "all better now" and will soon be reunited with his 2-year-old son Benjamin, who he was not able to see due to quarantine.