Here's What Happens When Ryan Reynolds Gets Mistaken for Ben Affleck

Even the biggest superheroes in Hollywood can't avoid a case of mistaken identity.
While Ryan Reynolds has earned his status as an A-list star thanks to roles in films like Deadpool and The Proposal, it's still not enough for some New Yorkers to think he's another actor.
While appearing on the Dec. 20 episode of the Dear Hank and John podcast, Reynolds said he sometimes gets confused for Ben Affleck.
"There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years," he shared. "They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed."
"I do everything normal like everybody else," Reynolds added. "They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, ‘great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go."
Another hurdle Reynolds has faced is people thinking he's that other Canadian Ryan, Ryan Gosling.
When a listener asked him to share the difference, the actor had quite the answer.
"Years ago, I used to play fast and a little loose more on Twitter. These days, I'm a little bit more reserved," he shared when recalling a similar question on social media. "I said, ‘Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive]."
And for the record, Reynolds believes the right Ryan landed a role in The Notebook. If things were switched, Reynolds argued, the movie may not be as popular as it is today.
"That would have failed horrendously," he joked. "It would have been worse. I promise you. It would have been unwatchable."
Ultimately, there is something Reynolds and Gosling have in common. They both had dreams of making it big in Hollywood, and before they landed on the cover of magazines and star-studded red carpets, they were kids trying to get a big break.
"I didn't do anything as notable as the Mickey Mouse Club, but I did a sort of bad soap opera for teens called Fifteen for Nickelodeon," Reynolds recalled. "I remember they paid you $250 a week and I thought I was the richest man on earth."
Look how far they've come!