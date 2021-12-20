Here's What Happens When Ryan Reynolds Gets Mistaken for Ben Affleck

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Talks Sex Life on "The Tonight Show"

Even the biggest superheroes in Hollywood can't avoid a case of mistaken identity.

While Ryan Reynolds has earned his status as an A-list star thanks to roles in films like Deadpool and The Proposal, it's still not enough for some New Yorkers to think he's another actor.

While appearing on the Dec. 20 episode of the Dear Hank and John podcast, Reynolds said he sometimes gets confused for Ben Affleck.

"There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years," he shared. "They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed."

"I do everything normal like everybody else," Reynolds added. "They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, ‘great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go."

Another hurdle Reynolds has faced is people thinking he's that other Canadian Ryan, Ryan Gosling.