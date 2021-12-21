Here's Your 2021 Year in Review, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It may be hard to believe, but 2021 is quickly coming to an end. So let's time a moment to reflect on the biggest things that happened in the last 12 months. When it comes to astrology, 2021 brought its fair share of ups and downs for each zodiac sign.
As Narayana Montúfar, astrologer and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, told E! News, there were several aspects throughout the year that led to feelings of tension, limitations, changes in structure, and revelations. Three Mercury retrogrades occurred in air signs, which caused us to reflect on our social skills and the way we communicate with others. Eclipses were also few and far between, which means there weren't too many huge shake-ups. So if you feel like your life was a little more stagnant than previous years, you're not the only one. Fortunately, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming year!
So here's your recap of 2021 and what you can expect in 2022, according to Montúfar. We even added a couple of must-have products you may want to get your hands on to help you out in the new year. Check those out below.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
2021: You may have felt like it was time to make something of your friendships and dreams, Aries. You had Jupiter and Saturn encouraging you to seek abundance in your community and with your aspirations, but within reason. The Saturn-Uranus squares that happened this year also could have stressed the value of such connections and wishes. The eclipses in the Gemini-Sagittarius axis may have been a considerable catalyst for your education as well. You may have been given plenty of experiences and opportunities to explore new things that interested you.
2022: This could be your year to shine! Jupiter enters your sign in May, where it will stay until fall. While Jupiter is growing and glowing in Aries, you may feel particularly self-assured in all that you do. Aside from this, the Nodal and eclipse shift into the Taurus-Scorpio axis will trigger your relationship with money, materials and security. Try to save as much as possible to account for unexpected financial situations during the eclipses!
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
2021: Talk about a stressful year! Throughout 2021, Saturn and Jupiter were stressing your career path, public image and accomplishments. While you may have gained a lot with these aspects, you may have had to work extra hard to achieve success. Since Saturn met Uranus in a square three times this year, you may have felt triggered to grow in unexpected ways. The Gemini-Sagittarius eclipse axis would have also challenged your relationship with money and security throughout the year, so money may have felt tight.
2022: Luckily, 2022 is looking more promising as Jupiter in Pisces will graciously expand your opportunities to make your dreams a reality. It's also a great time to make wonderful new friendships. While Jupiter's luck is on your side, your sign is in the spotlight now more than ever since the upcoming eclipses and Nodes will be on your astrological axis with Scorpio. It may be your year to shine as you shed unnecessary or undesirable connections that don't support your growth.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
2021: This year was all about growth. You may have had a change of perspective in your relationship with your identity and your relationship with others. The Nodes and eclipses were occurring on your axis with Sagittarius, which brought up unexpected yet fated changes in your life. You may have let go of certain connections while welcoming unforeseen new ones. You may have also grown tremendously as a person, especially with Saturn and Jupiter stressing the significance of educational opportunities and experiences.
2022: Although 2022 wasn't too bad for you, Gemini, 2022 is likely to be way more optimistic! The Nodes and eclipses leave your axis for the Taurus-Scorpio axis, stressing the underlying and daily need for security. Aside from these changes, Jupiter in Pisces will luck out in your career path as well. You may become more well-known for your work and accomplishments, especially if you work in a creative position. Even Jupiter in Aries will be great for ambitiously making your dreams a reality. Such great news!
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
2021: It may have been a stressful year as the Nodes and eclipses on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis likely caused overt and underlying changes to your everyday life. These two power plays could have triggered difficult yet necessary growth, challenging you to tap into your powers for learning. Aside from this, Jupiter and Saturn straddled your sector of joint assets, investments, transformation and intimacy. You may have been successful in this sector but not without necessary shadow-work and reflection.
2022: The news year is already more promising, perhaps with opportunities to learn or travel as Jupiter in Pisces is ready to experience all that life has to offer. When Jupiter leaves Pisces for Aries later on, your career may take off thanks to notoriety and professional feats. Aside from your professional growth, the Nodes and eclipses are in the Taurus-Scorpio axis, which will encourage you to reconsider the value of your friendships, dreams, means of joy and romance.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
2021: It was likely a stressful, yet possibly rewarding year as Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius could have put your commitments into focus. You may have seen some significant changes in your romantic relationships, professional connections, and terms of agreements. Although you may have faced some difficulties, those challenges pushed you to grow. This could have extended to your romantic options, friendships, and dreams as the eclipses and Nodes caused major changes in those areas.
2022: Luckily, your relationships with others will go a lot more smoothly in 2022, but your home life and career may come under fire. Both the Nodes and eclipses will be on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, causing major yet fated changes in your personal and private life. You may see significant adjustments at home, with your career, and even how you are known to others throughout 2022. Hopefully, you'll be lucky in intimacy and investing thanks to Jupiter in Pisces.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
2021: This year was full of change, as the Nodes and eclipses redirected your personal and private life. Your home, family dynamics, career, and public image could have changed drastically. Although stressful, it was astrologically fated. Aside from this, you may have felt the need to mature in your job and with your health thanks to Saturn and Jupiter being in Aquarius. Hard work was needed, yet rewarded!
2022: Come 2022, you could experience the romance of a lifetime thanks to Jupiter spending time in both Pisces and Aries. First, in Pisces, you could commit to a new partner or take a current relationship to the next level. Then in Aries, Jupiter can expand upon the intimacy with brash honesty. These lucky transits can also be great for business as you may commit to lucrative contracts and business relationships.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
2021: This year was all about getting out of your comfort zone as the Nodes and eclipses on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis encouraged you to redirect your energy to new experiences. You may have been put on an unexpected educational or philosophical path. This may even have come with the opportunity to travel! Aside from this, both Saturn and Jupiter may have first blocked romance and creativity, primarily to make you consider how you want it to be unique to you. But once you figured out your vision, love and joy were likely abundant.
2022: Luckily, 2022 looks like it may be romantically and fiscally interesting. The Nodes and eclipses will now be on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, encouraging you to consider unexpected opportunities to invest or merge. Just be careful! Have a nest egg and backup plan ready to go. Since Jupiter will also enter Aries later in the year, your relationships may take on a delightfully fiery tone. Jupiter, Nodes, and eclipses may challenge you to look at intimacy from a different perspective.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
2021: This may have been a stressful year for you with both Saturn and Jupiter hitting your home life. You may have had to restructure your home, from your private dynamics to your obligations. Through trial and error, your hard work paid off and you may have felt rewarded for your efforts with healthier familial relationships an improved home, and an even better work-life balance. The Nodes and eclipses may have also stressed your security this year, bringing up fated changes in your merged assets and investments.
2022: The new year doesn't slow down either with the Nodes and eclipses now in your axis with Taurus. These significant astrological events will catalyze intense growth. Your sense of self, romantic relationships and professional agreements are about to take an unexpected turn! Keep in mind that fate and destiny are at play, so there's nothing to stress about. Jupiter in Pisces will also sweeten your life with a little luck, love and a whole lot of happiness.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
2021: This was a year full of growing pains as the Nodes and eclipses were on your axis with Gemini. You may be a significantly different person with different relationship standards and dynamics now than you were at the beginning of the year. Saturn and Jupiter may have also changed how you communicate with others, travel, and work within small communities. Saturn may have encouraged you to reconsider the structure of these aspects, such as being better at conversing or even changing your transportation system. Jupiter would have taken each lesson and expanded upon it, hopefully with luck!
2022: Next year is sure to have a few different stressors as the Nodes and eclipses will now be on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. It may be a year of working through underlying perceptions of power and security to live a more stable life. This may even come up in unexpected and sudden ways. Fortunately, Jupiter in Pisces will bring a little luck to your private life, which is perfect if you're looking to expand your home and family. When Jupiter enters Aries later on in the year, you may have new hobbies to explore or a romantic revival!
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
2021: Looking back on 2021, you may note how much your perspective has changed as the Nodes and eclipses on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis challenged subconscious changes. Aside from this, Saturn and Jupiter hit your financial sector, encouraging you to restructure your budgeting to have a better bank balance. You may have worked harder too, which could have led to a little Jupiterian luck!
2022: Looking forward to 2022, you can rejoice when Jupiter in Pisces hits your communication sector. You may have an easier time opening up, leading to deeper bonds through heart-to-heart conversations. Commuting may change too, perhaps with a new set of wheels thanks to Jupiter! The Nodes and eclipses will now be on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, encouraging you to redefine the value of your connections, dreams, joys and romances.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
2021: This may have been a stressful year for you with Saturn and Jupiter encouraging massive personal growth. Through trial and error, you've matured tremendously throughout the year. Your idea of joy, dating, dreams, and friendships may have also changed dramatically thanks to the Nodes and eclipse being in Gemini and Sagittarius. Look back at the beginning of the year to reflect on how far you've come!
2022: This can be a more promising year as Jupiter in Pisces is sure to bring in the money! Jupiter's influence is fiscally fortunate, perfect for reaping your rewards. Aside from this, the Nodes and eclipses will now operate on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, stressing your means of private and professional security. You may have to continually restructure your work-life balance all year.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
2021: This year may have brought stress to your home and career with the Nodes and eclipses bringing in fated change. So you may have a totally different private and professional life now than at the beginning of the year. Plus, Jupiter and Saturn were unconscious underlying factors that stressed the importance of tapping into your sense of innovation.
2022: If last year was rough, you're about to be rewarded in the new year as Jupiter will be in your sign. Jupiter in your sign implies remarkable self-discovery. Jupiter enters Aries this year, ringing in fast and furious luck with your finances. The Nodes and eclipses will now be operating on the Taurus-Scorpio axis, challenging the value of your educational opportunities to explore, learn, and grow.
