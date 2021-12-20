See Sarah Brady’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to “Lover” Jonah Hill

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Jonah Hill may know how to tell a joke or two, but the love between him and girlfriend Sarah Brady is quite serious.



In honor of the Don't Look Up star's 38th birthday on Dec. 20, Jonah's girlfriend, Sarah, gave a heartwarming shout-out to the comedian. "Happy birthday @jonahhill!!," the recent U.C. San Diego grad captioned an Instagram photo of the actor posing alongside a surfboard. "You light up my world. You are a better partner, lover, and best friend than I ever could've wished for. Love you to the nonexistent end of the universe and back."



Following her sweet post, Sarah's followers couldn't get enough of the affection between the couple. One user commented, "[You] both are very cute together and seem very lucky to have each other!" Another added, "I love the way you love him."



Indeed, ever since the two confirmed their romance in early September, there has been no shortage of social media love for—and by—them.