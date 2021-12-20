Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
See Sarah Brady’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to “Lover” Jonah Hill

In celebration of Jonah Hill’s 38th birthday, his girlfriend of almost three months, Sarah Brady, dedicated a sweet shout-out to the Don’t Look Up star.

Jonah Hill may know how to tell a joke or two, but the love between him and girlfriend Sarah Brady is quite serious.
 
In honor of the Don't Look Up star's 38th birthday on Dec. 20, Jonah's girlfriend, Sarah, gave a heartwarming shout-out to the comedian. "Happy birthday @jonahhill!!," the recent U.C. San Diego grad captioned an Instagram photo of the actor posing alongside a surfboard. "You light up my world. You are a better partner, lover, and best friend than I ever could've wished for. Love you to the nonexistent end of the universe and back."
 
Following her sweet post, Sarah's followers couldn't get enough of the affection between the couple. One user commented, "[You] both are very cute together and seem very lucky to have each other!" Another added, "I love the way you love him."
 
Indeed, ever since the two confirmed their romance in early September, there has been no shortage of social media love for—and by—them.

The pair have documented their quality time together over the past few months, which includes of surfing trips, traveling in RVs together and matching their outfits on a regular basis.

Most recently, the couple took their twinning game to the next level for their red-carpet debut at the NYC premiere of Jonah's latest movie, Don't Look Up. For the star-studded Dec. 5 occasion, both Jonah and Sarah wore light-blue pantsuits, complete with matching turquoise jacquard loafers. They also matched in the accessories department, with each one wearing multiple brooches for an added touch.

You know what they say, the couple that shines together, stays together.

