Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Fiancé's Tattoo Tribute to Her Daughter Ryder

Watch : Adam Levine Debuts New Must-See Face Tattoo

This is going to leave a mark on Cheyenne Floyd's heart.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, the Teen Mom OG star took to social media and revealed that her fiancé, Zach Davis, received a new tattoo on his hand. This ink job, however, wasn't just any other design. Instead, Zach wanted to feature a portrait of his 4-year-old stepdaughter Ryder.

"You never cease to amaze me @z.terrel," Cheyenne wrote on Instagram before giving credit to tattoo artist Chris Booker. "I'm so blessed to have a man that not only loves me but loves my daughter as his own."

Fans couldn't help but comment and gush over how thoughtful the gesture was. Former co-star Bristol Palin wrote, "So sweet" while Catelynn Lowell simply added, "omggggggg."

"I was emotional all day," Cheyenne commented. "He can't wait to surprise her."

As seen in social media posts, cameras were rolling at the tattoo shop, suggesting that this moment could make it into an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG. Cheyenne is also expected to appear in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, kicking off Jan. 11, 2022.