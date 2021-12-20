Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Can't Stop Watching Fan Reaction Videos of Amelia & Kai

In typical Grey's Anatomy fashion, things really hit the fan on the ABC show's latest midseason finale.
Thankfully, series star Caterina Scorsone is breaking it all down on E! News' Daily Pop.
The actress joined host Morgan Stewart and guest emcee Loni Love on Monday, Dec. 20, weighing in on everything from the episode's cliffhanger to that kiss between her character Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Dr. Kai Bartley, Grey's first-ever non-binary doctor, played by E.R. Fightmaster.
The entire season seemed to be leading up to the romantic moment, and once it finally happened, Scorsone was thrilled to see fans' enthusiastic responses.
"I mean, the reaction was the most exciting thing that's ever happened in my life," she said during the exclusive chat. "What has happened is there are, like, millions of fan videos of young people watching the kiss finally happen after this whole season of build up, and they have the camera on their faces as they watch it and they just lose their minds."
"It is so heartwarming," Scorsone continued. "It's so sweet. And I watched all the videos."
Working with Fightmaster, she added, has been "an awesome honor."
"It's so in keeping with what we do on Grey's Anatomy, which is bringing visibility and representation to everybody," Scorsone said. "And E.R. Is incredible, just like a total package actor, musician, fantastic person. And so it's just wonderful to be working with them."
While fans may have been thrilled with the kiss between Amelia and Kai, they also watched Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) catch sight of it—right before he was about to profess his love for Amelia. Does that mean the former couple is done for good?
"I mean, on Grey's Anatomy, no one is ever done for good," Scorsone teased. "That is not a thing on Grey's Anatomy. So we'll see."
Scorsone was equally ambiguous when Morgan and Loni brought up the episode's terrifying ending—Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) stuck in a car falling off a cliff—and instead of revealing any spoilers, she took a moment to appreciate the show offering "an actual cliffhanger."
Hear more from Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone in the above clip, including her plans for the holidays with her three kiddos.
Grey's Anatomy will return in February on ABC.