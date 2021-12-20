Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Lily Collins Teases "A Lot More French" in Emily in Paris Season Two

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 20, 2021 6:27 PM
Watch: Lily Collins Talks Fashion at "Emily in Paris" Premiere

Emily in Par-ee is on track to being bilingual! Well, sort of...

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins teased at the Netflix red carpet premiere that season two has "more fashion, more drama, more romance, more laughs and lot more French."

Oui oui to that!  

"We're back for more," Collins joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 20. 

From new characters to new locations (including a picture perfect vacay to St. Tropez), Collins' Emily has a lot of "bigger" moments in store this time around.

"Going to St. Tropez at the very beginning of this season was magical," Collins gushed at the premiere. "It was the greatest way to start off this season again with the cast and crew, gathering everyone together again. It felt like a mini vacation." 

Co-star Ashley Park agreed, saying, "I think we were so in shock that we were getting to film season two." 

Park added, "It was the most gorgeous location and it felt like getting to go to work with your best friend in a vacation spot, which was crazy." 

Watch the full clip above for more Emily in Paris details!

Emily in Paris season two premieres Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Netflix.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

