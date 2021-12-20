How Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Are Protecting Their Kids From Social Media

Watch : Penelope Cruz Calls Director Pedro Almodovar a "Magical Being"

There's a reason you don't see Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's kids on social media.

The actress—who shares 10-year-old son Leo and 8-year-old daughter Lena with the actor—gave her take on the platforms during the Dec. 19 episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

"I have a strange relationship with social media where I use very little of it in a very careful way," Cruz, who has 5.8 million followers on Instagram, explained to correspondent Holly Williams. "There is something that is not making sense, and it is especially affecting younger generations. I feel really bad for the ones that are teenagers now. It's almost like if the world was doing some kind of experiment on them. 'Oh, let's see what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to that much technology.' The lack of protection that it is for a 12-year-old to be involved in social media, any form of social media, there's no protection for them, for their brains that are still developing, and how that affects the way they see themselves, everything, like, related to bullying. So many things that are not the childhood that we had."