Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pawfect Gift Picks for Pet Parents & Their Dogs

We interviewed Katherine Schwarzenegger because we think you'll like her picks. Katherine is a paid spokesperson for Bissell. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Pet owners love their dogs and cats, of course, but no one enjoys stepping on fur and hair all around the house. One of the most essential items for a pet parent is a high-quality vacuum. And if you want a vacuum that you can rely on, BISSELL always comes through. The brand recently partnered with proud pet parent Katherine Schwarzenegger to launch a brand new product, the CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac, which can be used on carpet, tile, and wood floors.
The children's book author told E! News, "Animal rescue is a huge passion of mine. I was first drawn to BISSELL when I began fostering dogs about eight years ago and learned about its great work to help save homeless pets through BISSELL Pet Foundation. Our shared passions made the partnership a great fit, and it's been great teaming up to introduce the new CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac."
In addition to discussing her BISSELL partnership, the soon-to-be mother of two shared her other pet parent essentials, including products to help pets and babies acclimate to living in the same household.
Pearhead Pet Holiday Decor Cat and Dog Owner Christmas Tree Ornament
E! What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend for pet parents?
KS: My sister got me a DIY keepsake ornament kit to put your pup's paw print in it. I loved doing it (it's super easy) and every year when I decorate our tree, I see it and it makes me so happy. It's a simple and easy gift that will last forever.
This kit has 2,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Norfolk Natural Living Dog Pamper Travel Kit
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
KS: A dog pamper travel kit is essential with holiday travel in full swing this year. It's practical and pet parents can use it over and over!
Maxbone Hazel Collar
E!: What's a pet gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
KS: The collar my friend sent me from her company Maxbone. My dog Maverick has been wearing it for three years straight and it's great.
This one also comes in peach and navy with four different size options.
Bissell CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac
E!: What makes the CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac your go-to vacuum as a pet owner?
KS: All pet parents know there can be a lot of cleanup, especially if your pet sheds a lot like my rescue dog Maverick! The new CrossWave X7 Pet Pro is a pet parent's dream, saving time by vacuuming and washing sealed hard floors in one step, which means more playtime with Maverick for me.
Tucker Murphy Pet Long Plush Comfy Calming & Self-Warming Orthopedic Bed For Cat & Dog, Anti Anxiety, Furry, Soothing, Fluffy, Washable
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift for someone with a pet, what are you ordering?
KS: If I am going to splurge, probably a BISSELL CrossWave X7 Pet Pro, but something less fancy would be the dog bed I got for my dog and my mom's dog. It is a calming, soothing bed. I've never met a dog that didn't love it!
Nanit Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System in White
E!: Are there any products that you recommend to help prepare pets for new babies kids (or to prepare kids for new pets)?
KS: We had my mom bring our daughter's baby hat home to sniff when she was first born to get my dog Maverick used to the smell. I still haven't managed to get him to understand the difference between his toys and hers but I feel like that will take time, or never happen (haha). A good monitor like the Nanit Pro for the house would be helpful to keep a close eye on both pup and baby.
