Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tayshia Adams Was "Really Struggling" After Zac Clark Breakup Went Public

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Breakups aren't easy, and imagine having to announce your split to the world.

During a recent episode of Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what it was like for Tayshia Adams to publicly discuss her ended engagement to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All.

"Tayshia that day was beside herself," she said. "I'm so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face and do a great job hosting while going through it. I know she was just really struggling that day because the news had broke and she was really upset."

Kaitlyn said they "didn't wanna ignore" Zac and Tayshia's breakup during the show but admitted it can be hard to bring up these topics without it feeling "staged or scripted." Ultimately, she continued, they decided to talk about the split during the show because they wanted to make sure Tayshia "has a voice and that she's able to talk about it and not just pretend it didn't happen or just go through the whole show when she was clearly, like, struggling that day."