Watch Ashley Tisdale Troll Her Red Carpet Look From 2005’s Ice Princess Premiere

There will always be a little "he said, she said" about Ashley Tisdale's iconic fashion.
Case in point? Although it's been more than 16 years since she graced the red-carpet premiere of the Disney flick, Ice Princess, Ashley's notable outfit for the occasion has continued to live on the form of memes—and overall chatter on the Internet—since her style at the time was peak 2000s-chic. Fast-forward to present day, and now Ashley herself is entering the chat with a little something to say about her attire.
On Dec. 19, the High School Musical alum poked a little fun at the now-infamous picture in her latest TikTok, captioning the video, "When I decided to wear everything in my closet to a premiere."
For reference, the outfit Ashley wore included a white graphic T-shirt and light blue jeans, paired with a gold sequined mini skirt over her denim. As for her accessories, the actress wore a few necklaces, a pair of gold flats, and completed her look with a piano bag clutch.
In her TikTok, Ashley mouthed an audio clip of Tyra Banks during her days as a judge on America's Next Top Model, saying, "It is so bad, I wanna give you a zero, but that's not possible. So, I give you a one."
And although she rates her look in the low numbers now, it's clear from the comments that the bar was set pretty high at the time—and well, it'll remain there until the end of time.
As one user put it, "You WERE THE MOMENT." Or, as another fan chimed in, "Oh no baby, this was 100 out of 10." But perhaps another user said it best, writing, "Except this is literal inspo in 2021, so ur winning." (Yes, if you haven't heard layering skirts over pants has become a trend again.)
Ashley Tisdale: A stylish star ahead of her time.